Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2019 'Court shouldn't rat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Court shouldn't rationalise Hindu belief that Ram was born in Ayodhya'

PTI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 11:41 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits.
Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla Virajman, advanced arguments before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo: File)
 Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla Virajman, advanced arguments before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: It is the belief of Hindus that Ayodhya is Lord Ram's birthplace and the court should not go beyond to see how rational it is, said deity Ram Lalla Virajman's counsel on Wednesday before the Supreme Court which is hearing the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the sixth day.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla Virajman, advanced arguments before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. "It was the belief of Hindus to say Lord Ram's birthplace is Ayodhya and the court should not go beyond to see how rational," said Vaidyanath to the bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

 

The senior advocate had on Tuesday told the court that the birth place of Lord Ram is also a deity and Muslims cannot claim right over the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya as any division of the property would amount to "destruction" and "mutilation" of the deity itself.

The submissions came while responding to a query posed by the bench that if Hindus and Muslims were jointly possessing the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site then how Muslims can be ousted.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

...
Tags: ram janmabhoomi-babri masjid case, ayodhya, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

This was his first visit to China after taking over the position of the External Affairs Minister. (Photo: File)

India, China must respect each other's core concerns: Jaishankar

The aide is heard accusing the reporter of being pro-BJP and asking questions at the behest of the saffron party in return for money. (Photo: File)

Sonbhadra: Priyanka Gandhi's aide booked for assaulting, threatening journalist

Pathanamthitta, a central Kerala district which has been receiving very heavy rains since last night is put on high vigil, authorities said Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Flood toll rises to 95, heavy rains forecast in Kerala

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said. (Photo: PTI)

Restrictions in Jammu lifted, curbs to continue in parts of Kashmir: J&K ADG



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exciting Xiaomi foldable phone details emerge

Xiaomi foldable phone will come with an interesting feature. (Photo: LetsGoDigital)
 

Wait for Maruti XL6 or go for Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Ertiga, Renault Lodgy?

the Ertiga MPV that will retail through Nexa outlets, on 21 August.
 

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

Nora Fatehi.
 

Vidya Balan shares cover of a book dedicated to Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Vidya Balan.
 

Apple insider confirms shock iPhone cancellation

Could the iPhone Pro be a handset that's completely different from the iPhone 11? (iPhone concept: Concept Creator)
 

Watch: Superhero TV Man is leaving free 'old' TVs at people's doorsteps

Doorbell surveillance cameras captured the man, wearing a TV set over his head, laying an older set down on someone's front porch and just walking off.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sonbhadra: Priyanka Gandhi's aide booked for assaulting, threatening journalist

The aide is heard accusing the reporter of being pro-BJP and asking questions at the behest of the saffron party in return for money. (Photo: File)

Flood toll rises to 95, heavy rains forecast in Kerala

Pathanamthitta, a central Kerala district which has been receiving very heavy rains since last night is put on high vigil, authorities said Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Restrictions in Jammu lifted, curbs to continue in parts of Kashmir: J&K ADG

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said. (Photo: PTI)

India, China must respect each other's core concerns: Jaishankar

This was his first visit to China after taking over the position of the External Affairs Minister. (Photo: File)

Arrest warrant against Cong MP Shashi Tharoor over 'Hindu Pakistan' remark

The petitioner also claimed that Tharoor's statement had violated section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham