Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2019 BSF to get 6 more fl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BSF to get 6 more floating border outposts in the Sundarbans by 2022

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 7:59 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 7:59 pm IST
The number of FBOPs would be three times higher than the present figure once the additional ones become operational.
Sharing the roadmap he added, ‘From 2020 onwards these FBOPs would start arriving. Hopefully by 2022, these would available in the Sundarbans. It will take the total number of FBOPs to nine then.’ (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 Sharing the roadmap he added, ‘From 2020 onwards these FBOPs would start arriving. Hopefully by 2022, these would available in the Sundarbans. It will take the total number of FBOPs to nine then.’ (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) is going to set up six more floating border out posts (FBOP) over Rs 300 crores in the Sundarbans in the next three years, tightening its security along Bangladesh in the delta off the Bay of Bengal to curb trans-border crimes.

The number of FBOPs would be three times higher than the present figure once the additional ones become operational. The six new FBOPs are being built at the Cochin Shipyard Limited now.

 

On Wednesday BSF Inspector General Y B Khurania (South Bengal Frontier) said, "In the Sundarbans, we have three FBOPs out of which one is in supplement while two are undergoing repair. The Government of India has accepted our proposal. Six new FBOPs costing over Rs 300 crores have been sanctioned."

Sharing the roadmap he added, "From 2020 onwards these FBOPs would start arriving. Hopefully by 2022, these would available in the Sundarbans. It will take the total number of FBOPs to nine then."

Meanwhile tackling cattle-smuggling in West Bengal the BSF has faced a new challenge. For, there has been no takers of the cattle seized by the BSF near the Indo-Bangladesh border. This has turned many BSF BOPs almost into temporary cattle-sheds creating an unhygienic environment for the troopers on-duty.

The BSF has sought help of the state police and nongovernmental organisations for disposal of the cattle. But no positive response has come so far leaving the BSF in a typical situation.

Khurania mentioned, "Around 2,500 cattle have been lying at present at different BOPs after seizure. But we do not have the mechanism for the maintenance of seized cattle. It has created a challenge to us. We have been facing this problem for the last few months. Some NGOs have come forward."

He elaborated, "Still a satisfactory result is yet to be arrived at. We can only hope that the problem would be resolved. So far more than 500 cases on infiltration, exfiltration, cattle-smuggling and other crimes have been registered with the police by us in the last six months which is also higher than earlier."

Giving details of a new project in the South Bengal Frontier Khurania announced that a pilot project of CCTV installation in a BOP for a survey has been underway.

...
Tags: border security force, floating border out posts, bsf inspector general y b khurania, sundarbans
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

The officials informed the Chief Minister that so far 23,448 acres of land has been identified and it is being surveyed to find out if it was suitable for housing. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: CM Reddy directs officials to conduct comprehensive land resurvey

Indian Army is participating in the competition for the first time as hosts and their stupendous performance is a true reflection of their highest standards of physical fitness, training and professionalism. (Photo: ANI)

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of international competition

Mahatma Gandhi, former president Zakir Husain, activist Jayaprakash Narayan and commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, Kodandera M. Cariappa had previously been guests at various RSS events. (Photo: ANI)

Union Minister Gadkari, MP Sunny Deol visit RSS headquarter in Nagpur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of international competition

Indian Army is participating in the competition for the first time as hosts and their stupendous performance is a true reflection of their highest standards of physical fitness, training and professionalism. (Photo: ANI)
 

Are you calling 'Pooja'? Dream Girl makers receive over 75,000 calls on IVR number

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Hyundai Venue Knocks Maruti Vitara Brezza off top spot

Vitara Brezza saw month-on-month decline in its sales of more than 40 per cent.
 

Telangana school forces 180 girl students to get hair cut to save water

Other students in the school too agreed with Akhila's statement and added that some of them had even been punished by their family members for cutting their hair. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra reveals what Nick Jonas likes to do each morning; read here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 launch details leak

The new iPhone 11 handsets will hit shelves in the second week of September. (Photo: CultofMac)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Immensely beneficial for people of J&K: President on abrogation of Art 370

'People will be able to enjoy and get access to the same rights, privileges and facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country,' Kovind said. (Photo: ANI | DD)

Rains lash MP, several rivers in spate, three dead in Mandsaur

The rains have sent rivers and nullahs into spate and inundated low-lying areas in the state. (Photo: Representational)

Telangana school forces 180 girl students to get hair cut to save water

Other students in the school too agreed with Akhila's statement and added that some of them had even been punished by their family members for cutting their hair. (Photo: ANI)

Caste based wrist bands spark uproar in TN schools, govt gives strict warning

In a village in Madurai district, students from the Dalit community can’t enrol their children to schools. At least 65 FIRs are registered every year because of clashes between two students’ groups based on castes. (Photo: File | Representational)

Chopper deal: Delhi HC grants interim protection from arrest to Ratul Puri

The court said the status report should explain the exact role of Puri in (alleged) money laundering. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham