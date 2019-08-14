Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2019 #BalochistanSolidari ...
Nation, Current Affairs

#BalochistanSolidarityDay and #14AugustBlackDay trend on Pak's Independence Day

ANI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
Balochistan, the most volatile province in the southwestern borders of Pakistan has been struggling since 1948 against Pakistani occupation.
Rattled by New Delhi's historic move, Islamabad had also condemned it as an "illegal aggression" and called on the international community, including the United Nations, the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, to interfere in the matter. (Photo: File)
 Rattled by New Delhi's historic move, Islamabad had also condemned it as an "illegal aggression" and called on the international community, including the United Nations, the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, to interfere in the matter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Pakistan was left red-faced after Balochistan, a province located on its southwestern borders, called for its freedom as the country observed 73rd Independence Day on Wednesday.

The cash-strapped nation is observing August 14 as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', in a protest against India's decision to abrogate Article 370 that accorded Jammu and Kashmir with special status, and passing a bill, which bifurcated the region into two Union Territories.

 

Rattled by New Delhi's historic move, Islamabad had also condemned it as an "illegal aggression" and called on the international community, including the United Nations, the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, to interfere in the matter. However, reiterating its stand over the Kashmir issue, India has consistently refuted any third party interference calling it to be its "internal matter" and resolve all difference "bilaterally".

However, despite Pakistan's outcry over the recent development in Kashmir, #BalochistanSolidarityDay and #14AugustBlackDay started trending on Twitter with more than 100,000 tweets and 54,000 tweets respectively.

Balochistan, the most volatile province in the southwestern borders of Pakistan has been struggling since 1948 against Pakistani occupation. The Baloch people say that they got independence from the British on August 11, 1947.

The province, rich in natural gas fields, has also accused China of plundering their economic wealth especially after the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects, and special economic zones under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

At a time when Islamabad has been urging the UN Security Council to take action over the plight of Kashmiris in the wake of changing status of Jammu and Kashmir, it is worth mentioning that the human rights violations in Balochistan have already drawn concerns of the international community and other human rights watchdogs.

...
Tags: pakistan, independence day, india, balochistan, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Police said there is a mention of a cop and one more person in the suicide note obtained from the IPS Kapoor's residence. (Photo: ANI)

Faridabad DCP suicide: Suicide note found from residence, two names mentioned

'I want to clearly assure my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that these regions will develop as per the wishes of the local people, their dreams and ambitions,' PM Modi said. (Photo: File)

Don’t oppose for sake of it, scrapping Art 370 will bring transparency: PM Modi

Khan said that situations are normal across the state and the restrictions are not imposed or lifted in a generalised manner, but the decision on the same was being taken after accessing the prevailing situation by the district authorities. (Photo: AP | Representational)

Celebrate Indepenednce Day 'dabake': J&K Police brass to people

‘Hard data every single day is driving home the gravity of the economic crisis which engulfs all sectors. The writing is on the wall and those responsible for managing the economy are missing or distracting from the real issue,’ he further tweeted. (Photo: PTI | File)

Sitaram Yechury's ‘fun and frolic in Corbett’ jibe after PM's appearance on TV show



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Celebrate Indepenednce Day 'dabake': J&K Police brass to people

Khan said that situations are normal across the state and the restrictions are not imposed or lifted in a generalised manner, but the decision on the same was being taken after accessing the prevailing situation by the district authorities. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 

Renault Triber bookings to begin from 17 August, launch on 28 August

Prices expected to be around Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.
 

Exciting Xiaomi foldable phone details emerge

Xiaomi foldable phone will come with an interesting feature. (Photo: LetsGoDigital)
 

Wait for Maruti XL6 or go for Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Ertiga, Renault Lodgy?

the Ertiga MPV that will retail through Nexa outlets, on 21 August.
 

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

Nora Fatehi.
 

Vidya Balan shares cover of a book dedicated to Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Vidya Balan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Saradha chit fund case: Former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh to appear before ED today

Ghosh was arrested by the state police on November 23, 2013. (Photo: ANI)

Sonbhadra: Priyanka Gandhi's aide booked for assaulting, threatening journalist

The aide is heard accusing the reporter of being pro-BJP and asking questions at the behest of the saffron party in return for money. (Photo: File)

Flood toll rises to 95, heavy rains forecast in Kerala

Pathanamthitta, a central Kerala district which has been receiving very heavy rains since last night is put on high vigil, authorities said Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Restrictions in Jammu lifted, curbs to continue in parts of Kashmir: J&K ADG

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said. (Photo: PTI)

India, China must respect each other's core concerns: Jaishankar

This was his first visit to China after taking over the position of the External Affairs Minister. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham