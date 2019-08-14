Asaduddin Owaisi is the most active Parliamentarian from Telangana State

The report card shows that around 94% of first term MPs participated in a debate in the 2019 budget session.

Hyderabad: TRS first-time MP Pasunuri Dayakar elected from Warangal on a TRS ticket with 61,000 votes, scored a straight zero in the number of questions asked, participation in debates and private member bills, according to PRS Legislative, an independent body that records the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The MP’s first-timer colleagues Nama Nageswara Rao, Dr Gaddam Ranjith Reddy and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy asked 11 questions and participated in five debates. Hyderabad MP and MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi outdid all the rest by asking 68 questions, the maximum among TS Parliamentarians.

Independently accessed information from the Lok Sabha records shows that between June 21 and July 26, 6197 written answers were provided to the questions asked by MPs. In all, nine questions were specific to Telangana state, such as the national highway projects in Telangana state, funds for municipalities in the state, electronic park, consultant engaged for tourism circuit, inclusion of Telangana staet in the Swadesh Darshan project, safety dams, funds for the health sector and proposal for new trains.

TRS Peddapalle MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha and Zahirabad MP B.B Patil confined their questions to the state.

Mr Owaisi sought information on regional and national issues, which includes airlines responsible for post-landing accidents, waterborne diseases, fake news.

Dr Ranjith Reddy’s queries included information on the national creche scheme, malaria eradication, drug monitoring system, national highway projects in the state and eco-sensitive area.

Among the handful of questions asked by Congress MP Komatreddy Venkata Reddy, one was on the dual time zone.

He asked if the government had any plan of considering dual time zones in the country in view of the time gap between the eastern and western states of India.

Congress Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy who is identified for his vigour in questioning the TRS government in the state Assembly as an MLA, was among list of MPs who asked the fewest questions. TRS MP M. Kavitha, the BJP’s Bandi Sanjay and Bapu Rao Soyam were in the same category.