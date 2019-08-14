Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2019 Army chief Bipin Raw ...
Army chief Bipin Rawat downplays Pak deployment

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 14, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 1:36 am IST
“If the adversary wants to activate the LoC, the choice is his,” the Army chief said.
Army chief General Bipin Rawat
 Army chief General Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Tuesday downplayed Pakistan army deployment at line of control (LoC), saying that everybody does precautionary deployment and it is not a matter of concern.

“That’s normal. Everybody does precautionary deployment and movement of precautionary resources. We should not get too concerned about it,” said Gen. Rawat.

 

There have been reports that Pakistan was deploying more troops and bringing artillery  along the LoC days after India revoked special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

When asked whether there could be increase in hostilities along the LoC, Gen. Rawat  asserted that the choice is with Pakistan. “If the adversary wants to activate the LoC, the  choice is his,” the Army chief said.

Activating LoC means firing across the LoC. There has been more than 1,600 cease fire  violation this year.

bipin rawat


