AP MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad held for violence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Aug 14, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 12:59 am IST
The alleged attack occurred on Sunday night when some people were taken into custody in a gambling case.
Kakinada: The lone Jana Sena MLA in Andhra Pradesh, Rapaka Vara Prasad was arrested by the Razole police on Tuesday on charges of attacking the police station and abusing police officials. About 10 aides were also arrested.

A large police team led by officer on special duty K. Arif Hafeez, Special Branch DSP S. Murali Mohan and Amalapuram DSP Basha was mobilised and Razole circle inspector K. Naga Mohan Reddy arrested the MLA and produced him in court. He was later released on station bail.

 

When the police did not agree, the MLA and his followers entered into an argument with the sub-inspector and staged a dharna.

Prasad alleged that the police had misbehaved with him. Meanwhile, a police official said the legislator’s supporters had damaged police station property.

India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


