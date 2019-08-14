AP MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad held for violence

The MLA went to the police station and demanded that the sub-inspector release one person who he said was suffering from a kidney ailment.

Kakinada: The lone Jana Sena MLA in Andhra Pradesh, Rapaka Vara Prasad was arrested by the Razole police on Tuesday on charges of attacking the police station and abusing police officials. About 10 aides were also arrested.

A large police team led by officer on special duty K. Arif Hafeez, Special Branch DSP S. Murali Mohan and Amalapuram DSP Basha was mobilised and Razole circle inspector K. Naga Mohan Reddy arrested the MLA and produced him in court. He was later released on station bail.

The alleged attack occurred on Sunday night when some people were taken into custody in a gambling case. The MLA went to the police station and demanded that the sub-inspector release one person who he said was suffering from a kidney ailment.

When the police did not agree, the MLA and his followers entered into an argument with the sub-inspector and staged a dharna.

Prasad alleged that the police had misbehaved with him. Meanwhile, a police official said the legislator’s supporters had damaged police station property.