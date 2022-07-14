  
Telangana rains: People living in low-lying areas move to safety

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jul 14, 2022, 4:14 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2022, 4:14 am IST
Aerial view of water overflow from Hussainsagar Lake due to heavy rains. (DC Image/S. Surender Reddy)
Hyderabad: Incessant rains over the past week have inundated residential localities located near lakes, prompting residents to seek shelter elsewhere. Osmansagar near Jalpally was among the worst-hit areas as residents took to social media to share their plight.

Residents took to social media to share their plight. Drain projects and other works, intended to stop the inundation this year, were left midway, leading to inundation for a third consecutive year, residents said.

“Earlier, it (inundation) used to take place in September or October, but this time, the problem surfaced in early monsoon. Delayed works have once again prompted people to lock their houses and leave. Saif 2 colony is already submerged,” Md. Abdul Bari, a local activist, said.

A similar problem hindered residents of the Ayyappa Colony in Nagole, which borders Sai Nagar Lake. Residents moved out en masse, as the sudden overflow of water caused panic.

“Now the situation is under control. Till the outflows and inflows are the same, there won’t be inundation. I personally visited the area and ensured that people do not face problems,” said Aruna Yadav, Nagole corporator.

The developments come amid a temporary relief for the city on Wednesday, when only light to moderate rains, with thundershowers and gusty winds, were recorded in select pockets. On Wednesday, the highest rainfall in the city was recorded at Serilingampally (8.3 mm), followed by Quthbullapurat (7.3 mm) and Kukatpally (5.8 mm).

The Hussainsagar lake and twin reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar continued to get water inflows, with sluice gates already opened.

Visitors were seen flocking to Tank Bund to check the water level, even as those headed towards the twin reservoirs were blocked by authorities.

“My nephew was supposed to go to Gandhipet along with the family, but returned as the entrance was closed,” said Raziya Begum, a resident of Mehdipatnam.

Meanwhile, the GHMC issued a ‘monsoon caution alert’, warning citizens against opening drain covers. “Do not remove safety grill or mesh fixed at nalas or storm water drains. Do not enter into nalas for any reason...Penalties will be imposed by GHMC in case of violations...,” read the public advisory.

 

