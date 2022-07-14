Schools shut, KCR orders rescue op

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday extended holidays to educational institutions in the state by three days, until July 16, in the wake of continued heavy rains and floods. The CM had earlier announced holidays for educational institutions from July 11 to 13.

The CM took the call after reviewing the situation at Pragathi Bhavan, along with the ministers, and directed the education department officials to release orders to the effect immediately. He directed officials to continue rescue operations on war footing as overflow from waterbodies endangered lives in low-lying areas.

After being apprised of warning levels being exceeded in Krishna and Godavari rivers, the CM took stock of the SRSP and other reservoirs. He directed officials to contact their counterparts in Maharashtra, from where water flows downstream to the Godavari, and make preparations.

The CM also took stock of transportation and power supply situations, directing officials to ensure that issues do not arise.

On Wednesday, residents of 12 flood-prone villages near the Kadem project were evacuated. Rao spoke to endowments minister A. Indrakaran Reddy over the phone to take stock of the situation at the Kadem project.

Rao directed MA&UD department special secretary Arvind Kumar to undertake precautionary measures in Nirmal district and other flood-prone municipalities. The CM directed roads and buildings minister V. Prashant Reddy to undertake repairs of damaged state and national highways. Further, he directed chief secretary Somesh Kumar, officials of the irrigation department, district collectors and SPs to take measures to avoid loss of lives.

Besides, the CM instructed transport minister P. Ajay Kumar to monitor the evacuation process in Bhadrachalam, as an overflow from the Godavari river is expected to flood nearby villages.

He also reviewed the situation of crop damage and breach of water bodies with agriculture minister S.Niranjan Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. He instructed them to make available adequate seeds and fertilisers as soon as the floodwaters recede.

Meanwhile, the CM instructed TS Transco CMD D. Prabhakhar Rao, TSSPDCL chief G. Raghuma Reddy and Singareni CMD N. Sridhar to ensure uninterrupted power supply and ensure coal availability for the next month.

The power officials said that around 2,300 electric poles were destroyed so far, with 1,600 already restored and efforts being taken to restore power supply to affected areas.

The CM also directed the power officials to start hydel power generation at plants witnessing heavy water inflow, while asking ENC (irrigation) M. Muralidhar to release floodwaters from the Devadula project.

For undertaking several relief measures, the CM instructed special chief secretary (finance) K. Ramakrishna Rao to release funds instantly.

The CM also spoke to ministers, collectors and department heads on the phone to take stock of the situation and issue directions. He reiterated that ministers and MLAs should not leave their local Assembly constituencies until normalcy is restored.