  
Business Autos 14 Jul 2022 People spend big on ...
Business, Autos

People spend big on used cars post-pandemic

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 14, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
Ruppy, which was started as CarDekho Financial Services in 2015, lends over Rs 400 crore a month and plans to increase it to Rs 700 crore a month by the yearend. — DC Image/R. Pavan
 Ruppy, which was started as CarDekho Financial Services in 2015, lends over Rs 400 crore a month and plans to increase it to Rs 700 crore a month by the yearend. — DC Image/R. Pavan

Hyderabad: In just two years, the Covid pandemic has changed people’s behaviour drastically. One of those changes is being manifested by people, who can afford to spend. People, it appears, are no longer keen on saving money for the unforeseen rainy day; rather they would spend it today. While real estate developers report buyers’ preference for larger flats, luxury car makers see no dent in sales despite all vagaries of the pandemic. The trend could also be seen in the pre-owned car market, hinting that the urge to spend is secular.

“The average loan value has increased from Rs 3.5 lakh in the pre-pandemic era to Rs 4.5 lakh in the post-pandemic period. It shows that demand for bigger cars has increased and people are ready to spend more. This trend has been more visible in the last 12 months,” said Namit Jain, co-founder and CEO, of Ruppy, a specialised fintech platform focused on the used car market. 

Ruppy is a fintech platform of Cardekho, an auto-tech company focused on used car sales.

“Post-pandemic, people are preferring to have their own personal mobility for their safety,” observed Namit Jain.

He said Ruppy, which was started as CarDekho Financial Services in 2015, lends over Rs 400 crore a month and plans to increase it to Rs 700 crore a month by the yearend.

The company, which is the second largest lender in the used car market by value and operates in 80 cities and towns in the country, plans to automate the used car lending process to give a great experience to our customers. “Soon, we plan to instal our QR codes at different used car dealers. After choosing their vehicle, they can scan the QR code and get the loan within 24 hours,” Namit Jain said.

Apart from Ruppy’s own NBFC, he said the platform hosts 20 other lenders, among whom the buyer can choose for vehicle finance. “In future, we are planning to start co-lending along with other lenders on our platform. When we put our skin, other lenders could trust us more.”

The company expects to grow over 80 per cent a year compared to the 15 per cent growth expected in the used car market.

...
Tags: money saving habits post-pandemic, demand for bigger cars post-pandemic, cardekho, ruppy
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Business

HCL Technologies, which will announce its Q1 results on Tuesday, also fell 4.10 per cent. — Twitter

IT Stocks Bleed after TCS’ Muted Q1 results

Trade between Russia and India stood at $9.4 billion in the financial year 2021-22 so far, up from $8.1 billion in FY 2020-21.— Twitter

RBI spells out re-settlement terms

Institutional investments in real estate rose 14 per cent to $2.6 billion, led by the office sector with a 48 per cent share in it. — Bloomberg

Office realty sees strong momentum in H1

Safran Group announced setting up its largest and first aircraft engine MRO (maintenance, repairs and operations) facility in Hyderabad with an initial investment of $150 million (about Rs 1,185 crore). (Image: Twitter/ @KTRTRS)

French MNC Safran to invest Rs 1,185 crore in TS



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Autos

Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 cr in electric vehicles

The company will also build a plant manufacturing EV battery on land near its Gujarat plant, while a joint venture—Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India—will construct a vehicle recycling facility at the same site, the statement said. — DC Image

Passenger vehicle sales down 4%: Siam

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined nearly 4 per cent to 2,79,501 units last month, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. (Representational Photo: DC)

Ola Electric recalls 1,441 e-scooters after incidents of vehicles catching fire

Ola Electric said its battery systems already complies with and is tested for AIS 156, the latest proposed standard for India. (Representational photo: Image credit: Twitter/@OlaElectric)

High taxes hampering growth of luxury car segment in India: Audi

Luxury vehicles currently attract the top GST slab of 28 per cent. (Photo: Audi)

Audi’s new A4 comes at Rs 40L

The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response. This car has historically been a volume seller for the brand. — Twitter
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->