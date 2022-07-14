  
Nation Current Affairs 14 Jul 2022 Six districts under ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Six districts under Warangal record highest rainfall in TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Jul 14, 2022, 4:38 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2022, 7:32 am IST
In four districts - Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahbubabad and Jangaon - more than 100 per cent rainfall was recorded. (PTI)
 In four districts - Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahbubabad and Jangaon - more than 100 per cent rainfall was recorded. (PTI)

WARANGAL: Right from the beginning of the rainy season till Wednesday, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in six districts of the erstwhile Warangal with several lakes, streams, canals and reservoirs overflowing with floodwater.

In four districts - Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahbubabad and Jangaon - more than 100 per cent rainfall was recorded. An all-time high amount of rainfall with around 272.7 per cent was recorded in Mulugu district followed by Bhupalpally with around 153 per cent, Mahbubabad with around 147 per cent and Jangaon with around 109 per cent of rainfall.

Whereas in Warangal district, 95 per cent of rainfall was recorded, in Hanamkonda 88 per cent rainfall was recorded.

Officials of the irrigation department announced that around 70 per cent of lakes in the erstwhile Warangal were filled to their total storage capacity with recent heavy rains.

Of the total 5,241 lakes in old Warangal, around 1,549 lakes are overflowing with heavy inflow of floodwater and around 1,995 lakes are filled with recent heavy rains. If the rains continue for one more day, the remaining lakes also will start overflowing, they informed.

Bunds of 14 lakes were broken resulting in heavy outflow in the erstwhile Warangal. They include three lakes in Duggondi mandal, two lakes each in Bhupalpally,  Nekkonda and Narsampet, one lake each in Eturnagaram, Geesukonda, Chennaraopet, Venkatapur and Govindaraopet mandals.

With the officials of the meteorological department announcing red alert to all the six districts in the erstwhile Warangal, the district administrations of the respective districts are taking all kinds of measures, keeping ready the NDRF teams and establishing the control centres for providing emergency services to the people.

...
Tags: telangana rains
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 14 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

As of now, the booster dose is available free of cost to only healthcare workers, frontline workers and all elderly population above 60 years of age at government vaccination centres. (AFP)

Free booster shots for adults at government hospitals from Friday

Truckers are having to bear additional costs due to delays caused by rains. (Representational Image/AFP)

Goods prices to rise as rains hit transport

The Centre has recently imposed Rs 19,000 crore cut in market borrowings of the state government for 2022-23 citing its huge offbudget borrowings during previous fiscal years. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Off-budget loan norms relaxation upsets state

The eight women, who claimed that they had met the man through matrimonial sites, gathered at the Press Club of Hyderabad and shared that the man, identified as Shiva Shankar Babu from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, cheated them all in the name of love and married them. (Representational image: PTI)

Man marries 8 women from AP and Telangana; flees



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Quad leaders condole Abe's demise, issue joint statement

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

Free booster shots for adults at government hospitals from Friday

As of now, the booster dose is available free of cost to only healthcare workers, frontline workers and all elderly population above 60 years of age at government vaccination centres. (AFP)

SC refuses to pass interim order staying demolitions across states

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

SC extends Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's interim bail in UP case

Supreme Court (PTI)

Chinese fighters fly near Ladakh LAC flashpoints

The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. (Representational Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->