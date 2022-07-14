Six districts under Warangal record highest rainfall in TS

In four districts - Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahbubabad and Jangaon - more than 100 per cent rainfall was recorded. (PTI)

WARANGAL: Right from the beginning of the rainy season till Wednesday, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in six districts of the erstwhile Warangal with several lakes, streams, canals and reservoirs overflowing with floodwater.

In four districts - Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahbubabad and Jangaon - more than 100 per cent rainfall was recorded. An all-time high amount of rainfall with around 272.7 per cent was recorded in Mulugu district followed by Bhupalpally with around 153 per cent, Mahbubabad with around 147 per cent and Jangaon with around 109 per cent of rainfall.

Whereas in Warangal district, 95 per cent of rainfall was recorded, in Hanamkonda 88 per cent rainfall was recorded.

Officials of the irrigation department announced that around 70 per cent of lakes in the erstwhile Warangal were filled to their total storage capacity with recent heavy rains.

Of the total 5,241 lakes in old Warangal, around 1,549 lakes are overflowing with heavy inflow of floodwater and around 1,995 lakes are filled with recent heavy rains. If the rains continue for one more day, the remaining lakes also will start overflowing, they informed.

Bunds of 14 lakes were broken resulting in heavy outflow in the erstwhile Warangal. They include three lakes in Duggondi mandal, two lakes each in Bhupalpally, Nekkonda and Narsampet, one lake each in Eturnagaram, Geesukonda, Chennaraopet, Venkatapur and Govindaraopet mandals.

With the officials of the meteorological department announcing red alert to all the six districts in the erstwhile Warangal, the district administrations of the respective districts are taking all kinds of measures, keeping ready the NDRF teams and establishing the control centres for providing emergency services to the people.