Goods prices to rise as rains hit transport

HYDERABAD: Rains may drive up the price of commodities as 20,000 trucks and lorries remain stuck on the city’s outskirts while another 50,000 are yet to reach Telangana from other states, according to information shared by transporters’ associations.

S.K. Chand Pasha, the general secretary of Telangana lorry owners’ association, said, “Due to the consistent rains over the past week, around 20,000 trucks have halted in parking lots of Greater Hyderabad region, at Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar, Aram Ghar, Miyapur, etc.” He said that truckers are having to bear additional costs due to delays caused by rains. “Trucks, lorries and DCM truck drivers end up paying between Rs 250 and Rs 350 each day (for parking). The government should provide free parking spaces for these vehicles.”

According to the organisation’s estimates, around 5.8 lakh trucks service the entire state, of which 1.8 lakh are owned by Telangana-based establishments. Around 30,000 trucks service the Greater Hyderabad region, by transporting daily-use and essential commodities from other areas. Sudhakar Reddy, a truck owner-cum-driver, said, “Around 25 lorries have been submerged in floodwater, as water entered a parking yard at the Godavarikhani parking in Ramagundam. All these vehicles need work, mainly refuelling and using engine oils.”