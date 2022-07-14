  
Nation Current Affairs 14 Jul 2022 Godavari flood surge ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Godavari flood surge continues in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 14, 2022, 11:01 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2022, 11:01 am IST
West Godavari district Collector P. Prasanthi and Achanta MLA C.Sri Ranganadha Raju visit flood-affected areas of Ravilanka village on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)
Amaravati: Flood flow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh rose to 15.52 lakh cusecs on Thursday morning.

As the discharge at upstream Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana crossed 17 lakh cusecs, the inflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage is also expected to surge by evening.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management) G Sai Prasad said the third warning signal would be issued at the Barrage by Thursday evening.

Prasad, along with Water Resources Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, has been monitoring the situation at the state disaster control room here.

Sai Prasad said seven teams of NDRF and four of SDRF have been positioned in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, West and East Godavari districts and Eluru district for rescue and relief operations.

The relief camps in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema and Eluru districts were continuing, where thousands of people from the flood-hit habitations have been sheltered.

Road communication links to island villages along the course of Godavari remained cut off.

"People living in low-lying areas and other vulnerable places should remain vigilant as the flood is increasing. The official machinery has been put on alert to meet any eventuality," State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar said in a release.

Tags: huge inflow into river godavari, river gomti, flood warning, andhra pradesh rains
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


