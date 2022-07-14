  
Nation Current Affairs 14 Jul 2022 Free booster dose in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Free booster dose in TS from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 14, 2022, 11:37 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2022, 12:00 am IST
The Telangana state government will start administering free booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Friday, health minister T. Harish Rao said on Thursday. (Photo: AP)
 The Telangana state government will start administering free booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Friday, health minister T. Harish Rao said on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government will start administering free booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Friday, health minister T. Harish Rao said on Thursday.

He said all arrangements have been made to administer the free booster doses to everyone over the age of 18 years in the state, provided those seeking this dose have completed six months after receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

Harish Rao said the free booster doses will be administered at all Primary Health Care centres, in junior, degree, engineering colleges and universities, at the Nampally, Secunderabad, Kazipet railway stations, along with Mahatma Gandhi and Jubilee Bus stations in the city. He also said vaccination drives will be held in housing societies, offices, industries and factories and other work places as per requests received.

Anyone seeking these doorstep vaccination services for groups of 100 or more people, can contact 040-24651119, the minister said.

Harish Rao recalled the efforts made by the Telangana state government, which under directions from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, pursued with the Central government the issue of providing free booster doses. With Covid-19 cases showing an upward trend in many states, Harish Rao said Telangana state explained to the Centre the importance of providing booster doses for all, and the Centre’s decision comes as a great help not just for Telangana state but for the entire country.

Expressing happiness over the efforts paying off with the Centre announcing the free booster doses, Harish Rao said the Centre had previously allowed private vaccine providers to administer booster doses but not government facilities which excluded a large number of people from receiving this benefit.

...
Tags: covid-19 vaccines, harish rao, free booster doses
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

At the Kaleshwaram project, the Kannepalli (Lakshmi) pump house that houses 17 heavy-duty motors and Annaram pump house that houses seven heavy-duty motors that have a capacity to pump out 2 TMC of water per day were inundated. (DC FIle Photo)

Telangana Rains: 2 Kaleshwaram pump houses submerged, Godavari rages on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the I2U2 virtual Summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UAE to invest $2 bn on Indian food parks

CM Jagan decided to increase the pay of sanitation workers to ₹21,000 and okay the health allowance of ₹6,000. (Photo:Twitter/ file)

Jagan okays hike in pay, allowance of striking municipal staff

Godavari river in spate following monsoon rains in Nashik, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Panic grips people of agency areas in Mulugu district



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

17 dead, thousands moved to safety as rains batter various parts of India

The Maharashtra capital was lashed by incessant showers leading to flooding in many low-lying areas and traffic snarls. (PTI file image)

Can't impose ban on demolitions across states: SC

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

SC extends Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's interim bail in UP case

Supreme Court (PTI)

Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate on July 17

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

Chinese fighters fly near Ladakh LAC flashpoints

The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. (Representational Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->