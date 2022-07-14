  
Bahubali pumpsets of Kaleshwaram project submerged in flood waters

Published Jul 14, 2022
Warangal: Unlike in the past, with record levels of inflow into the various barrages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the Bahubali motor pumps were submerged in the floodwaters, causing huge loss to the state government.

With heavy rainfall recorded for the past few days in the state and heavy inflow of water from upstream and from the neighbouring states, the water storage levels in all the barrages under the Kaleshwaram project reached their full capacity.

With excess water entering the Medigadda Lakshmi barrage, around 17 Bahubali motor pump sets at Kannepalli pump house were submerged in floodwater. The water is flowing around 10 meters high from the motor pump sets.

All the motor pump sets at Annaram pump house that used to lift water from Parvathi barrage were also submerged in the floodwaters.

In Lakshmi barrage at Medigadda, the inflow was around 28,46,140 cusecs. By lifting all the 85 flood gates there, 28,46,140 cusecs of water was released downstream. By evening, the water storage level in the barrage reached its full capacity of 16.1 tmc-ft and it was overflowing.

About 11,80,234 cusecs of inflow was recorded at Parvathi barrage. By lifting 72 floodgates there, 11,80,234 cusecs of water was released downstream and the water storage level in the barrage reached its full capacity of 8.83 tmc-ft and water was overflowing by evening.

In Saraswathi barrage, the inflow was about 15,95,228 cusecs. By lifting all the 60 floodgates of the barrage, 15,95,228 cusecs of water was released downstream. By evening, the water storage level in Saraswathi (Annaram) barrage reached its full capacity of 10.87 tmc-ft and it was overflowing.

Due to heavy inflows from upstream along with continuous rains for the past few days, around 12,47, 703 cusecs of inflow was recorded at Sripada Yellampalli barrage. By opening 52 floodgates, around 10,30,926 cusecs of water was released downstream.

The water storage level at present in Yellampalli reservoir was at 15.251 tmc-ft against its full capacity of 20.175 tmc-ft.

