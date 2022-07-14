AP to seek funds from Centre on ad-hoc basis for Polavaram: CM Jagan

The chief minister held a review of the project works hit by the early floods alongside other works of the water resources department on Thursday. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has said the state is prepared to resume works on the Polavaram project after the floodwaters recede. The chief minister held a review of the project works hit by the early floods alongside other works of the water resources department on Thursday.

Jagan stressed on seeking funds from the Centre on an ad-hoc basis to take up important works of Polavaram. The state had spent Rs 2,900 crore for the works from its own funds though this expense must be borne by the Centre. “We would seek additional funds of Rs 6,000 crore on an ad-hoc basis instead of component-wise reimbursement from the Centre, to speed up the project works soon after the flood levels recede,” he said.

He asked the authorities to pay special attention to head works as also connectivity works of the right and left canals.

The CM discussed with officials the filling of Gap-1 and Gap-2 that had previously formed in the ECRF dam of the project.

Officials said nine types of tests and reports were required for the Gap-1 and Gap-2 works. Some tests were complete and the rest would be done after the floods subside. They said the lower cofferdam works were also disrupted due to the floods, and the works would resume after the water level comes down to 2 lakh cusecs.

As for the Nellore Barrage and the MGRS Barrage, the officials said the works on these were almost complete and these could be inaugurated by the third week of August. The works of Owk tunnel-2 should be completed by Dasara, they said.

Reviewing the Veligonda Project Tunnel-2, the CM advised the officials to complete the project by the end of 2023. The officials explained that the excavation works on Tunnel 2 were being done at the rate of 350 metres per month. The works on the phase 2 of the Vamsadhara Project Stage-2 were almost over and this would be ready for inauguration in October.

Jagan advised the authorities to expedite the works on a total of 27 projects -- the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti, Mahendratanaya, Tarakaramathirtha Sagar Gajapathinagaram Branch Canal projects as also the Rayalaseema Joladarashi, Rajolibanda, Kundu Lift, Vedavati, RDS projects, including Chintalapudi, YSR Palnadu, Madakasira bypass canal, Bairava Thippa, Varikesalapudi projects.

The CM also said special focus should be on the West Kurnool region that remained backward for decades in terms of water facilities and amenities. Officials, he said, must roll out a plan to prevent the migrations.

“Provide one acre of land to each of the landless families, let us also set up ITIs, Polytechnics, engineering colleges and other educational institutions in the region,” he said.