Rising cases cause for concern in Telangana

Hyderabad: Parts of rural Telangana state continue to remain a cause of concern with no let-up in Covid-19 cases even as the disease appears to be making a very reluctant retreat in the capital city of Hyderabad.

Khammam district, where cases more than doubled three days ago, remained on top of all districts with 96 cases, with 18 other districts too reporting more cases on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits reported 72 new cases, even as the number of dead from the disease rose from 3 on Tuesday to 5 on Wednesday.

Incidentally, despite Khammam reporting more and more cases every day, the state health department and the government have not set up any containment zones, with the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the department not listing any for the district on Wednesday. However, there were 34 such zones across the state, divided over nine districts, according to the bulletin

There were 10,203 people receiving treatment for Covid-19 in various hospitals across the state on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

Infograph for the daily Covid 19 bulletin data ... July 14, 2021

Fresh cases: 749

Deaths: 5

Tests done: 1,15,237

Active Cases: 10,203

Total Cases – 6,33,895

Total Deaths – 3743

Highest New Cases – Name of district with number of cases

1. Khammam: 96

2. GHMC: 72

3. Karimnagar: 58

4. Warangal Urban: 55

5. Nalgonda: 54

Lowest New cases:

1. Narayanpet: 0

2. Komaram Bheem-Asifabad: 1

3. Kamareddy, Adilabad: 2

4. Nirmal, Jogulamba Gadwal, Medak: 4

5. Jangaon, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad: 5