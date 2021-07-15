New AP servers slow, delay registration of properties

VIJAYAWADA: Property owners are facing a tough time in registering their properties and assets as servers have gone down in the last few days in Andhra Pradesh.

Registration Department authorities stopped registration of assets and documents all over the state from the afternoon of July 9 to June 11 for transferring data from old servers located in Hyderabad to new ones at the Information Technology and Communications Department in Mangalagiri near Vijayawada. But the new servers have turned out to be slow. Those registering their properties since July 12 are facing a lot of trouble. The trouble has been continuing ever since.

Further, though the state government has tried to do away with document writers by introducing templates, so that owners can prepare documents for registering assets and documents on their own, people are still depending on these writers. These writers are asking owners to wait for a few more days as registration of assets is going on at a slow pace.

Some property owners waiting at sub-registrar offices say photos are not getting printed and uploading of documents is taking a very long time.

Registration Department authorities are, however, maintaining that registrations are taking place at all their offices in the state. There are no issues with new servers except that they require two to three days for stabilising. However, they concede that getting internet connectivity locally is causing trouble in the registration process.

AP has 294 sub-registrar offices. On an average, 5,000–6,000 properties / documents are registered per day. At peak times, the number even goes up to 8,000. Nearly 17 lakh properties and documents are registered in the state per annum.

A senior registration official in Visakhapatnam said, “There seem to be some initial glitches in servers, as data has migrated to new servers. We have been registering properties on Wednesday, though there had been problems during the last two days.”

Another official in Vijayawada said, “There is no issue with new servers. Any trouble may be due to local internet connectivity issues. Registrations are going on all over the state, except for a slight delay. We are working on internet connectivity to enhance quick access and serve people in a better way,” he stated.