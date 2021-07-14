Nation Current Affairs 14 Jul 2021 All-party meeting to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

All-party meeting to be held on July 18 ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament

ANI
Published Jul 14, 2021, 11:54 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 11:54 am IST
The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda in the Parliament session which will conclude on August 13
An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning. (Photo: AFP/file)
 An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning. (Photo: AFP/file)

New Delhi: Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, an all-party meeting will be held on July 18, informed sources said on Wednesday.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called an all-party meeting at 11 am on July 18 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present.

 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also chair an all-party meeting of the floor leaders of the lower house of Parliament on July 18.

Earlier at a press conference, Birla said, "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements to adhere to preventive norms will be followed during the monsoon session."

An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning.

The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda in the Parliament session which will conclude on August 13.

 

Expecting the monsoon session of the Parliament to be stormy amid the second wave of the pandemic, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders held a meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on the party's strategy for the session.

Sources said the meeting took place at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal. Twenty senior BJP leaders attended the meeting, the sources said.

The Opposition is gearing up to corner the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling of COVID-19 pandemic.

 

...
Tags: monsoon session of parliament, narendra modi, pralhad joshi, om birla, parliament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Monsoon session of Parliament to have 19 sittings

Latest From Nation

A decrease of 2,832 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI Photo)

India records 38,792 fresh Covid cases, 624 deaths

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Gandhis, Prashant Kishor meet over Punjab, LS polls

Tigers are coming close to agricultural fields in Penchikaplpet, Bejjur, Dahegam, Sirpur (T) and Kagaznagar in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Representational Image (PTI)

Villagers panic after watching tiger killing calf; tiger chases them

Despite high cases in Khammam, there are no micro-containment zones in the district. Representational Image (PTI)

Covid cases on rise in Khammam as norms ignored



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's first COVID patient tests positive again for coronavirus

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai. (Representative Photo:PTI)

PM Narendra Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on July 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Pharmacists eligible to work in government hospitals

Clinical pharmacists are appointed in the private sector in the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers certified hospitals. Representational Image (AFP)

Hizb chief's two sons in J&K among 11 sacked sacked in 'national interest'

Syed Salahuddin. (Photo:PTI)

Cabinet expansion: All 43 leaders take oath, complete list here

Visual from PM Narendra Modi's meet at Lok Kalyan Marg ahead of cabinet expansion. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->