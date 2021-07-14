Nation Current Affairs 14 Jul 2021 7th Pay Commission: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

7th Pay Commission: Govt restores DA for employees; raises it 28% effective July 1

PTI
Published Jul 14, 2021, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 4:44 pm IST
The increase in the DA and DR will impose an additional annual burden of Rs 34,401 crore on the exchequer
The move, Thakur said, will benefit about 48.34 lakh central employees and 65.26 pensioners. (PTI Photo)
 The move, Thakur said, will benefit about 48.34 lakh central employees and 65.26 pensioners. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to restore Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021 while increasing the rate of allowance to 28 per cent.

The increase in the DA and DR will impose an additional annual burden of Rs 34,401 crore on the exchequer, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

 

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Government had frozen the three additional instalments of the DA and DR which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

The move, Thakur said, will benefit about 48.34 lakh central employees and 65.26 pensioners.

 

"The government has decided to increase DA to central government employees and DR to pensioners with effect from July 1, 2021 representing an increase of 11 per cent over the existing rate of 17 per cent of the basic pay/pension," said a release.

"#Cabinet approves restoring of three instalments of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief with effect from 01.07.2021 representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension. No arrears for the period from 01.01.2020 till 30.06.2021 shall be paid," the official handle of PIB tweeted.

 

...
Tags: 7th pay commission, dearness allowance, dearness relief, central government employees
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiahv. (PTI Photo)

Siddaramaiah urges govt to convene Karnataka legislature session in Belagavi

An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning. (Photo: AFP/file)

All-party meeting to be held on July 18 ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament

A decrease of 2,832 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI Photo)

India records 38,792 fresh Covid cases, 624 deaths

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Gandhis, Prashant Kishor meet over Punjab, LS polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's first COVID patient tests positive again for coronavirus

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai. (Representative Photo:PTI)

Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi High Court

Whatsapp would nonetheless continue to display the update to its users. (Photo: PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

IT rules will create safer social media: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister for IT and communications Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on July 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->