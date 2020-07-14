106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 14 Jul 2020 Same old story: Coro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Same old story: Coronavirus cases rise and cross the 9 lakh mark in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 14, 2020, 11:18 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2020, 11:18 am IST
High number of cases continues to be reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

India's tryst with coronavirus continued on Tuesday as the nation crossed the nine lakh mark, after adding over 28,000 cases in a single day.

The total number of COVID-19 cases stands to 907,645, as per the 8 am briefing of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is the third consecutive day when India has recorded over 28,000 new cases. The country's death toll stands at 23,727.

 

Maharashtra has seen a spike of 6,497 cases in the past 24 hours, while Delhi has added 1,246 cases to its tally.Both are the two leading states in terms of the total number of cases.

High number of cases continues to be reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana while Delhi has started showing signs of improvement with marked reduction in fresh cases and fatalities.

Several states have now started exploring the option of brief lockdowns to break the cycle of virus spread. Karnataka has announced a lockdown in its Dharwad district from July 15 to 24.

Nineteen states have a recovery rate (RR) higher than the national average. Ladakh has the best RR with 84.45% followed by Delhi (79.98%), Uttarakhand (78.77%),  Chhattisgarh (77.68%) and Himachal Pradesh (76.59%).

The Centre has said that India’s fatality rate has dropped to 2.64% due to the enhanced stress on clinical management of critical cases. Officials said that AIIMS Delhi continues to handhold the Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH) through the COVID-19 National Teleconsultation Centre.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus in india


Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi's education model makes history with 98% candidates passing CBSE: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Vikas Dubey encounter: Supreme Court tells UP government to file status report

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Made no request to continue staying in bungalow, clarifies Priyanka after Puri tweets

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

Army Chief MM Naravane reviews security at Pakistan border

Indian Army Chief MM Naravane visits forward aeras in international border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. — DC photo

India, China commanders meet today over disengagement

Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders will be holding 4th round of military level talks on Tuesday. (Photo- Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham