112th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

911,624

3,979

Recovered

573,283

1,171

Deaths

23,779

51

Maharashtra26992414450710482 Tamil Nadu142798925672032 Delhi113740913123411 Gujarat42808298062056 Karnataka4158116249759 Uttar Pradesh3813024203955 Telangana3622123679365 West Bengal3144819213956 Andhra Pradesh3110316464365 Rajasthan2493618630518 Haryana2192916637308 Madhya Pradesh1820713208653 Assam178081141741 Bihar1742112364125 Odisha13737925591 Jammu and Kashmir108276095179 Kerala8323425732 Punjab81785586199 Chhatisgarh4265320219 Jharkhand3963235131 Uttarakhand3608285647 Goa2583154014 Tripura209314752 Manipur16269700 Puducherry146878518 Himachal Pradesh124392710 Nagaland8453400 Chandigarh5884238 Arunachal Pradesh3871452 Meghalaya316462 Mizoram2331510 Sikkim166870
Nation Current Affairs 14 Jul 2020 Rahul Gandhi spells ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi spells doom, says India's corona tally will cross 10 lakh this week

PTI
Published Jul 14, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
He has been critical of the government's handling of the situation.
File image of Rahul Gandhi. (AFP)
 File image of Rahul Gandhi. (AFP)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the total number of coronavirus cases in the country will cross the 10 lakh-mark this week.

He had on Monday questioned the Centre's claims on battling COVID-19, asking if India was at a "good position" in the battle against the virus.

 

He has been critical of the government's handling of the situation.

"This week, the figure of 10,00,000 will be crossed in our country," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress leader also tagged a news report quoting the WHO chief who had said that if concrete steps were not taken, the coronavirus situation in the world would turn from bad to worse.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief on Monday slammed some government leaders for eroding public trust by sending mixed messages on coronavirus and warned that their failure to stop their countries' spiralling outbreaks meant there would be no return to normal for the foreseeable future.

 

With 28,498 fresh cases recorded in a day, India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past nine lakh on Tuesday, just three days after it crossed the eight lakh-mark, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 9,06,752 and the death toll mounted to 23,727 with 553 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday showed.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, congress leader rahul gandhi, coronavirus pandemic


Latest From Nation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

Made no request to continue staying in bungalow, clarifies Priyanka after Puri tweets

Tablighi members walk out of Nizamuddin Markaj in Old Delhi. PTI photo

Delhi court grants bail to 150 Tablighi Jamaat members from Indonesia

Influenza like Illness (ILI) continues to haunt Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Mounting COVID19 deaths a big worry for Karnataka

Ambulances parked in a queue in front of the Greater Chennai Corporation as number of COVID- 19 cases surge in the city. PTI photo

DMK chief urges Tamil Nadu govt to pay Rs 5K to every family



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi's education model makes history with 98% candidates passing CBSE: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Vikas Dubey encounter: Supreme Court tells UP government to file status report

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Made no request to continue staying in bungalow, clarifies Priyanka after Puri tweets

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

Army Chief MM Naravane reviews security at Pakistan border

Indian Army Chief MM Naravane visits forward aeras in international border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. — DC photo

India, China commanders meet today over disengagement

Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders will be holding 4th round of military level talks on Tuesday. (Photo- Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham