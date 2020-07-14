106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 14 Jul 2020 Delhi's education mo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi's education model makes history with 98% candidates passing CBSE: Kejriwal

PTI
Published Jul 14, 2020, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2020, 2:33 pm IST
Kejriwal said he thinks that 98 per cent passing results would not have come in any other state of the country
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)
 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent students of city government schools passing CBSE class 12 exams, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

At an online media briefing along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, the chief minister said that Delhi's students have done tremendous job in the board exam.

 

Kejriwal said he thinks that 98 per cent passing results would not have come in any other state of the country.

"Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent children in our govt schools passing in the Class 12 CBSE exams," he also tweeted.

...
Tags: cbse, kejriwal, class 12 results, cbse class 12 exams, delhi, delhi cm arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vikas Dubey encounter: Supreme Court tells UP government to file status report

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Made no request to continue staying in bungalow, clarifies Priyanka after Puri tweets

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

Army Chief MM Naravane reviews security at Pakistan border

Indian Army Chief MM Naravane visits forward aeras in international border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. — DC photo

India, China commanders meet today over disengagement

Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders will be holding 4th round of military level talks on Tuesday. (Photo- Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi spells doom, says India's corona tally will cross 10 lakh this week

File image of Rahul Gandhi. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham