Nation, Current Affairs

Army Chief MM Naravane reviews security at Pakistan border

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jul 14, 2020, 2:05 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2020, 2:30 pm IST
The Army chief said there should be ‘zero tolerance’ against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists
Indian Army Chief MM Naravane visits forward aeras in international border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. — DC photo
 Indian Army Chief MM Naravane visits forward aeras in international border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. — DC photo

New Delhi: At a time when India is alert to the possibility of two front war, Army chief General MM Naravane on Monday visited forward areas in Jammu-Pathankot (Punjab) region to review the current security situation and operational readiness of the troops deployed on ground along the international border with Pakistan.

When tensions with China are all time high, the visit of Army chief to forward areas at the international border in Jammu-Pathankot (Punjab) is significant as it signals that the army does not want to take any chance at the border with Pakistan.  

 

This area comes under Western Command of Indian army. Army chief said that there should be ‘zero tolerance’ against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists. He asked troops to continue to defeat the nefarious design of proxy war being fueled by our adversaries.

Army Chief was received in Jammu by Western army command chief Lt Gen RP Singh, GoC Rising Star Corps  Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Maj Gen VB Nair, GoC Tiger Division.

Army chief was briefed by Lt Gen Dwivedi on the operational preparedness, up-gradation of security infrastructure and the internal security matters. Army Chief accompanied by GOC Tiger Division reviewed operational preparedness in forward areas. He interacted with the field formation commanders and troops on ground during forward area visit.

 

Army chief also visited the forward areas of Gurj Division and was briefed by Maj Gen YP Khanduri, GOC Gurj Division.

Gen Naravane addressed all ranks of Western Command through video conferencing and lauded the morale of the troops. He expressed complete confidence in Indian Army’s capabilities to thwart any misadventure by the enemies of our country and handle any situation.

...
