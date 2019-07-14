2 dead, 14 still trapped in collapsed building in Himachal's Solan

Shimla: From the total of 30 trapped, 18 Army men and 5 civilians rescued. 2 bodies recovered. 14 are feared to be still trapped.

#HimachalPradesh: The building that collapsed in Kumarhatti was a 'Dhaba'. 30 Army men & 7 civilians were present at the spot. 18 Army men & 5 civilian rescued. 2 bodies recovered. 14 feared trapped; rescue operations continue pic.twitter.com/6L3EvfELt9 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

A team of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF is on the site and rescue operations are underway.

Himachal Pradesh: 10 people rescued from the debris of a building in Kumarhatti that collapsed today. Director cum Special Secretary Revenue & Disaster Management DC Rana, says, "total 25 persons were on the spot. It is raining heavily. NDRF team from Panchkula moving." pic.twitter.com/MBLJl7gZCL — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

Army personnel have reached the spot but do not have the proper equipment to carry out operations, reported news agency ANI.

The building, which housed a restaurant, collapsed because of heavy rain in the area, reported news agency PTI.

The army personnel and their family members were on their way to Uttarakhand and had stopped at the restaurant for lunch, a district official said.

Massive mudslides hit the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway after heavy overnight rain yesterday, leading to traffic jams.

The highway stretch in Solan has also been affected from the mudslides, according to news agency IANS.

Deputy Commissioner KC Chaman told reporters a rescue operation was on to save the people still trapped inside, adding that the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals. Heavy rains were hampering the rescue operation.