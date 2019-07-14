No intrusion at Ladakh, Army ever ready: Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Saturday said there has been no intrusion by the Chinese in Ladakh’s Demchok sector.

“The Indian armed forces stand resolute and ready to defend our territorial integrity. Let there be no doubt that misadventures will be repelled with a punitive response,” he said at an event on “20 Years after Kargil Conflict”.

On China’s alleged attempt to intimidate people celebrating Dalai Lama’s birthday in Ladakh last week by waving banners, he said that there was no intrusion.

“At times, there are celebrations that take place. Celebrations were going on our side by our Tibetans in the Demchok sector. Based on that, some Chinese also came to see what was happening,” Gen. Rawat said.

When asked whether the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers were present during the July 6 incident, he said, security officials from both sides accompany civilians. “...When the civilians go forward, obviously there will be PLA and when our civilians go to LAC, the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) or the Army will accompany them,” he said.

He also warned that any misadventure by Pakistan Army will be repelled with punitive response and no act of terror will go unpunished. He also said Gen. Rawat also asserted that no act of terror will go unpunished. “Surgical strikes post Uri and Balakot (terror attacks) have amply demonstrated our political and military resolve against terror. Any act of terror will not go unpunished,” he said.

The Army Chief pointed out that rise of non-state actors and the readiness to use terror and other irregular methods of fighting have become a new norm. He said that addition of cyber and space domain has changed the battlefield scenario and armed forces must be prepared for the future conflict with these changed character of the warfare.

He indicated that India is also planning a large-scale purchase of drones to boost surveillance capability along its volatile borders. with Pakistan and China.