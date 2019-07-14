Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 14 Jul 2019 Hyderabad: 30 mins r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 30 mins rain and life comes to a standstill

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jul 14, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 1:37 am IST
However, people happy with traffic cops, GHMC team work.
A motorist tries to wade through a waterlogged road on Saturday.
 A motorist tries to wade through a waterlogged road on Saturday.

Hyderabad: It was only a 30-minute spell of rain in different parts of the city but that was enough to to cause waterlogging at several parts. Different areas in the city received between 6.5 mm and 18 mm  on Saturday.

The Cyberabad traffic police put out an an alert that there was waterlogging opposite Image Hospitals and that traffic police was regulating traffic. Road users at the Hitec City tweeted pictures of waterlogging at Peddamma temple but were happy that the GHMC disaster management team came to the site to clear the water.

 

Hydraulic pumps were put into service in the Hitec City area as soon as the rain began to prevent waterlogging. Ms Laxmi P., a resident of Hitec City, said, “We want rain but one small downpour is leading to waterlogging which means that the drains are choked.”

The GHMC and traffic police were on the roads monitoring the situation and asking commuters to be alert and careful but the rains showed that the clogging of drains was a more severe problem.

A senior GHMC official explained, “We are cleaning outside the main drains on a daily basis. A lot of floating material like jute bags, plastics and tyres make their way into the drains, a prime reason for clogging.”

...
Tags: cyberabad traffic police, waterlogging, ghmc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The court directed the principal secretary, health, to submit a report covering its plans to tackle the issue and the steps it has taken to prevent the diseases by August 1. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Are you ready to deal with malaria?

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Trade unions oppose Posco

However, the state government in its Budget allotted Rs 500 crore for creation of essential infrastructure for new capital city and also Rs 50 crore for Amaravati capital city development and no more major allocations directly linked to development of capital city.

TD flays YSRC for paltry allocation to capital city

If successful, it will make the country the fourth to achieve such a feat, after Russia, the US and China.

All in place for Chandrayaan-2



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Passenger nabbed at Kerala's Kannur airport with narcotics hidden in slippers

Ajas Valiyaballath, a resident of Thayetheru, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force personnel. (Photo: ANI)
 

Such stupid stories keep coming: Boney Kapoor on DGP's claim on Sridevi's death

Boney Kapoor with Sridevi.
 

Watch: Donald Trump seen kissing former aide, see what his team has to say

In the brief video, which was reportedly taken by campaign volunteer Brian Hayes, Trump was seen placing both of his arms on Johnson's shoulders and appears to plant a kiss near her right cheek, though it's not completely clear if he makes contact with her mouth. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

Salman Khan.
 

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely dominate wearables

The promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has leaked and we finally get to sit it in all its glory. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric available in your city?

Hyundai Kona Electric launched at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Passenger nabbed at Kerala's Kannur airport with narcotics hidden in slippers

Ajas Valiyaballath, a resident of Thayetheru, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force personnel. (Photo: ANI)

Congress condemns Chinese Army 'crossing' LAC in Demchok sector of Ladakh

'We condemn the attempts of the Chinese army of continuous interference with our territory and its hostile attitude towards India. It is a serious matter for the country, about their incursion in Damchok', JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said. (Photo: File)

Organisations representing Kashmiri Pandits observe July 13 as 'Black Day'

The demonstration was led by ASKPC president Ravinder Raina and over 400 members from the displaced community assembled in front of the Governor's House. (Photo: File)

Triple murders take place in two separate incidents of Maharashtra

In the Shirdi incident, three members of a family were found dead with their throat slit and two other members of the family were also injured. (Photo: File)

Airports crucial for industrial development of Vidarbha: Maharashtra CM

Underlining the need for airports, the chief minister said such facility was necessary for industrial development of any city apart from good roads, electricity and railway link. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham