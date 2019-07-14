Hyderabad: 30 mins rain and life comes to a standstill

Hyderabad: It was only a 30-minute spell of rain in different parts of the city but that was enough to to cause waterlogging at several parts. Different areas in the city received between 6.5 mm and 18 mm on Saturday.

The Cyberabad traffic police put out an an alert that there was waterlogging opposite Image Hospitals and that traffic police was regulating traffic. Road users at the Hitec City tweeted pictures of waterlogging at Peddamma temple but were happy that the GHMC disaster management team came to the site to clear the water.

Hydraulic pumps were put into service in the Hitec City area as soon as the rain began to prevent waterlogging. Ms Laxmi P., a resident of Hitec City, said, “We want rain but one small downpour is leading to waterlogging which means that the drains are choked.”

The GHMC and traffic police were on the roads monitoring the situation and asking commuters to be alert and careful but the rains showed that the clogging of drains was a more severe problem.

A senior GHMC official explained, “We are cleaning outside the main drains on a daily basis. A lot of floating material like jute bags, plastics and tyres make their way into the drains, a prime reason for clogging.”