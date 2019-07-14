Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  As both sides look forward to winning their maiden title, hosts England face New Zealand in a match greater than all others at the World Cup 2019 final. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019 Final LIVE: ENG vs NZ; England need 65 runs in 48 balls
 
Nation Current Affairs 14 Jul 2019 Centre to soon decid ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre to soon decide on reconstituting Law Commission

PTI
Published Jul 14, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
The cabinet approves reconstitution of the law panel for a period of three years.
Law Commission is usually headed by a retired Supreme Court judge or a former chief justice of a high court. (Photo: Representational image)
 Law Commission is usually headed by a retired Supreme Court judge or a former chief justice of a high court. (Photo: Representational image)

New Delhi: With the country without a Law Commission since September last year, the Law Ministry has initiated the process of setting up the body which gives advice to the government on complex legal issues.

The three-year term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31 last year. On at least one occasion, the Law Ministry had moved the proposal to reconstitute the panel.

 

But the proposal could not move further and the government later went into election mode.

Sources in the government said the proposal to reconstitute the panel would be before the Union Cabinet in the next few days.

The 21st commission, under Justice B S Chauhan (retd), had submitted reports and working papers on key issues such as simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and uniform civil code.

While the Law Commission had supported simultaneous polls, it had said time is not ripe for a common code.

The cabinet approves reconstitution of the law panel for a period of three years.

It is usually headed by a retired Supreme Court judge or a former chief justice of a high court.

In 2015, a proposal was mooted to make the law panel into a permanent body either through an Act of Parliament or an executive order (resolution of the Union Cabinet).

The move was shelved after the Prime Minister's Office felt that the present system should continue.

In 2010 also, the then UPA government had prepared a draft cabinet note to give statutory status to the Law Commission and the Law Ministry had mooted to bring the Law Commission of India Bill, 2010. But the idea was shelved.

...
Tags: law commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: Twitter)

20 years of Kargil: Rajnath Singh ignites 'victory flame'

Ghosh also said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will soon be implemented in West Bengal on the lines of Assam. (Photo: PTI)

'Gorkhaland was never promised by us,' says West Bengal BJP chief

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

Capt Amarinder hails Pak for removal of 'permit for passage' via Kartarpur corridor

A chemical engineering graduate, Santhosh was looking after BJP affairs in south India. Known for his organisational skills, he adopts the latest communication technologies for increasing party's strength. (Photo: ANI)

BL Santhosh replaces Ramlal in BJP as General Secretary (Organisation)



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

The 'Indori poha' is a breakfast staple made from flattened rice flakes. (Photo: Twitter @dakuwithchaku)
 

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

The scheme is focused on promoting self-employment and organisation of the rural poor. (ANI)
 

'Hobbs & Shaw' premiere halted after electric sparks cause chaos

A still from 'Hobbs & Shaw'.
 

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

In a bizarre incident, a Gwalior man who was charged for stealing Rs 20 was relieved of the theft charges in a Lok Adalat after 41 years of a legal battle. (Representational Image)
 

Odisha collector opts for government hospital for spouse's delivery

Agarwal expressed satisfaction on the hospital preparations given 103 children died due to encephalitis in 2016 in the same hospital. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

The mission would take off exactly 50 years after the astronauts of Apollo 11 made their historic voyage and would attempt a historic touchdown near the Moon's south pole, 'where water ice lurks in permanently shadowed craters'. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 dead, 14 still trapped in collapsed building in Himachal's Solan

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Vice President lauds Tamil Nadu for being medical hub of the country

The Vice President also appealed to the hospitals to adopt a government school to give preventive health care and to create more awareness among students. (Photo: PTI | File)

Saga of Kargil war to be depicted by Indian Railways

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: ANI)

Assam: Ferry services to Majuli island suspended
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham