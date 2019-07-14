70 pc of Kaziranga National Park submerged, animals taken to highlands in Assam

The forest department is fully alert on the National Highway (NH) 37 in order to avoid any poaching chances by hunters. This highway starts from Sutarakandi near Karimganj in Assam and terminates at Bhali in Manipur. (Photo: Representational I ANI)

Baksa: Due to the devastating floods in Assam, 70 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park and its 95 camps was submerged in water and keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, forest officers were asked to remain on duty and their leaves cancelled.

Kaziranga National Park in Assam is home to the world's largest population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses. Other animals like tigers and elephants are also found in the forest.

With floods wreaking havoc in Assam, officials said animals residing in the national park were taken to the highlands.

The forest department is fully alert on the National Highway (NH) 37 in order to avoid any poaching chances by hunters. This highway starts from Sutarakandi near Karimganj in Assam and terminates at Bhali in Manipur.

Time cards are being provided to vehicles coming from both sides of the Kaziranga National Park to provide utmost security to animals from being hunted. Forest guards have also been put on duty at night.

Meanwhile, troops of Indian Army along with SDRF and Civil Administration conducted rescue operations and evacuated around 150 villagers who were stranded in Balipur Char of Baksa district in the state.

The villagers were shifted to flood relief shelters temporarily constructed in Odalguri village. Those rescued include 55 women, 40 men, 25 senior citizens and 30 children.

The village Balipur Char was inundated as the Beki River flowed above danger level due to incessant rains for the last few days.