5 Karnataka MLAs move SC against Speaker

Bengaluru: Posing a fresh challenge to the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government, five Congress MLAs on Saturday moved the Supreme Court on the case over their resignations from the Assembly membership. The five legislators — Mr Anand Singh, Dr K. Sudhakar, M.T.B. Nagaraj, Mr N. Muniratna and Mr Roshan Baig — contended in their application that they had submitted their resignations in accordance with Article 190, read with Rule 202 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Karnataka Assembly.

“Despite submitting the applications in person, Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar has not accepted them. The act of submitting the resignations in person itself shows that the resignation letters were submitted voluntarily and were genuine,” they stated.

Meanwhile, with the crisis in Karnataka set to mark its eighth day, the Congress went into overdrive with CLP leader Siddaramaiah dispatching his top trouble-shooters D.K. Shivakumar and state Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwar who were later joined by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as they stepped up efforts to pacify Hoskote MLA, M.T.B. Nagaraj. Concurrently, the Congress bigwigs pulled out their big guns, sending MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who arrived in Bengaluru late on Saturday alongside senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.