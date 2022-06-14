Rest stops along National Highways soon

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh will introduce Rest Areas at every 50 to 60 km distance along the national highways. These will have several amenities for passengers and drivers to rest and continue their long journey.

State transport authorities have come up with the plan. Each Rest Area will be spread over 10 to 12 acres with amenities like rest rooms, workshop for vehicle repair, restaurants, cafeteria, night stay facility etc.

The National Highways Authority is entrusted with the task of setting up these units by involving contractors who develop the new four and six lane roads. Private parties will be roped in to set up facilities and maintain them.

State transport authorities issued advisories to district collectors to have a review on progress of the works for the Rest Areas, on every third Friday. They say the Rest Area plan is to ensure that commuters get proper food to eat and a place to rest and relieve themselves without difficulty. Drivers get tired while driving long-distance, they require rest. At the workshop, spare parts and mechanics will be available. In case of a health issue, the health centre at Rest Area is equipped with medicines and doctors.

NHAI project director for Gundugolanu-Anakapalli, Surendranath said, “We are developing two Rest Areas. One each is coming up on a five hectare area at Gunnampalli and Devarapalli. They will become operational next month.”