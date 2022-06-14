Nation Current Affairs 14 Jun 2022 Prophet remark row: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Prophet remark row: Mangaluru police Commissioner holds talks with Muslim leaders

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 14, 2022, 11:31 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2022, 11:31 am IST
The meeting was called after some Muslim leaders expressed concern over chances for protests in the city
Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Twitter)
 Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Twitter)

Mangaluru: Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar held talks with Muslim religious leaders in the wake of reports that various outfits are planning to hold protests in the city against the derogatory statements by BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed.

Shashi Kumar, who called a meeting of religious leaders on Monday, told reporters that messages in some social media groups hinted that protests similar to those held all over the country need to take place in Mangaluru also.

 

The meeting was called after some Muslim leaders expressed concern over this. Around 60 leaders participated in the meeting and assured their full cooperation to maintain peace and harmony, he said.

Kumar said the police department is aware of miscreants giving wrong information to the community sitting at a distant place with the intention of provoking religious sentiments. He urged the people not to listen to such rumours.

Muslim leaders who took part in the meeting clarified that no discussion was held on holding protests in the city on the issue, he said.

 

...
Tags: bjp remarks on prophet mohammed, mangaluru police commissioner n shashi kumar
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrives to meet party workers at the AICC headquarters before leaving for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to appear in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi: Traffic to be affected in central Delhi, caution police

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO

Video grab of the youth sitting on top of the police vehicle. (Photo by arrangement)

Youth climbs atop police vehicle, creates panic under infleunce of cannabis

The National Highways Authority is entrusted with the task of setting up these units by involving contractors who develop the new four and six lane roads. (PTI)

Rest stops along National Highways soon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Rahul grilled by ED 9 hours, to appear again today; amid protests by Congress

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi outside AICC office, after the former was summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Nupur Sharma summoned by Kolkata cops to appear on June 20

suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma (ANI)

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind moves SC against UP's bulldozer policy

A file photo of the Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)

Some political parties behind Howrah violence, strict action will be taken: Mamata

Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->