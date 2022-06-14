Nala works yet to complete, Hyderabad stares at yet another deluge

HYDERABAD: Even as the city is gearing up to face monsoon showers at any time, almost 60 per cent of the SNDP (Strategic Nala Development Programme) works are yet to be completed, leaving the denizens in the fear of another urban deluge as the state capital was devastated during the last two monsoons.

Monday’s medium spell of rain exposed Hyderabad’s unpreparedness for the season with some areas like Kapra receiving 90 mm of rainfall, and most of the other locations receiving below 40 mm under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, throwing normal life out of gear.

Citizens started complaining of water-logging and traffic jams during night hours on June 13. Main roads and colonies in Secunderabad including Moul Ali, Padmaraonagar, ECIL and Alwal witnessed inundation and the GHMC workers had to work overnight to clear the waters.

While most welcomed the arrival of the monsoon, scores of denizens complained about the water-logging and inundation. “A medium spell led to flooding in our area,” posted an Alwal resident on Twitter. While several others complained of power cuts on social media platforms, citizens questioned the failure of the GHMC to complete the works as part of SNDP, even as scores of nalas remain to be cleaned of silt and garbage.

“The authorities should have taken up the works in the first quarter of the year to avert the situation of 2020. It is ironic that the works started just a fortnight before the arrival of the monsoon. Despite the authorities being fully aware, there is no matching action on the ground. Can the authorities assure taxpayers that everyone will be safe,” asked Kota Neelima, founder of the Hakku Initiative.

The GHMC had identified 371 de-silting works in its 30 circles by April end, but most of the works like desilting remained pending in spite of Rs 56.31 crore being sanctioned for the purpose. By June first week, the GHMC officials had shifted the strategy. They started identifying vulnerable points at the nalas and started chain link fencing, installing precast slabs and caution notice boards. They identified 74 vulnerable points in the LB Nagar zone, 10 in Kukatpally, 85 in Khairatabad, 52 in Charminar and 24 in Serilingampally zone.

On the other hand, embarrassed over the delay of works, recently the MA&UD department took to task the officials and issued show cause notices and memos to engineers of the corporation for delay in executing the nala works under SNDP.