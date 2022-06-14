Monsoon enters Telangana, likely to cover state later in week

Monsoon is expected to cover the rest of the state only later this week, the cloudy skies notwithstanding. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: After a short delay, the monsoon advanced into the southwest part of Telangana state on Monday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). It is expected to cover the rest of the state only later this week, the cloudy skies notwithstanding.

IMD-Hyderabad director Dr K. Nagaratna said the monsoon had advanced into the erstwhile Mahbubnagar and Jogulamba Gadwal districts, and may reach Hyderabad in two or three days.

"There has to be a certain wind pattern and at least 2.5 mm of rain to classify it as the onset of monsoon. In the southwestern part of the state, there has been some light rain," Dr Nagaratna said.

She added that the monsoon was expected to cover the state by June 16 or 17. The IMD had initially forecast the date of onset of monsoon in the state as June 11.