Nupur Sharma summoned by Kolkata cops to appear on June 20

Kolkata/Berhampore: After the Mumbai police, the Kolkata police has now also summoned suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for questioning on her derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed as the state police arrested over 200 persons and filed 42 cases into cases of violence after her hate speech.

Sharma was served the summons on Monday under Section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code, asking her to appear at the Narkeldanga police station in east Kolkata by June 20 in a case against her controversial comments.

Additional DGP (law and order) Jawed Shamim said: “We have arrested more than 200 people in 42 cases of arson, damage of property, road blockade and serious charges. We will ensure a proper chargesheet and maximum punishment. All units have been instructed to take strict and prompt action so that no violence takes place.”

He added: “West Bengal is a big state with a big population. One or two incidents happened. We have tried to contain it. There was no loss of life or any serious injury. We are taking strict action against the accused to restore normalcy. Raids are taking place and steps are taken based on evidence.”

His assurance came hours before the Calcutta high court suggested to the Mamata Banerjee government to take help of the Central forces, if needed, to restore normalcy and peace in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, hearing a petition seeking deployment of the Army, said if the state government finds the situation spinning out of control, it can deploy Central forces.

The state government, which told the bench about the arrest of 214 persons so far, was also directed to submit a report by June 15 on the steps it has taken to curb violence.

In Murshidabad, BJP district (south) president Sakharov Sarkar was arrested along with six party leaders for trying to visit the violence-hit Shaktipur area, which is now under prohibitory orders and Internet suspension, where angry protesters allegedly ransacked a party office and several houses and shops of party workers.