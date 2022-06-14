Nation Current Affairs 14 Jun 2022 GHMC grants building ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC grants building permission on non-existent survey number

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jun 14, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2022, 9:57 am IST
Activist says no link documents were available with registration department
The GHMC has reportedly granted permission to construct an apartment within the buffer zone of a lake (DC)
 The GHMC has reportedly granted permission to construct an apartment within the buffer zone of a lake (DC)

Hyderabad: The GHMC has reportedly granted permission to construct an apartment within the buffer zone of a lake on an application showing a survey number that does not exist either in Dharani portal or Pahani records. An environment activist has decided to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the matter.

On the Dharani portal, the land in the buffer zone of the Meedikunta lake, mentioned as Survey No. 54 in Hafeezpet, was found missing. It showed the numbers as 54/1, 54/2/2 and 54/3. The Pahanis obtained through Right To Information Act (RTI) with records from 1985-86 to 2002-2003 do not show any mention of Survey No. 54. “This clearly indicates that the venture of M/s Prem Sai Serene in Survey No. 54 at Hafeezpet is fake and fraudulent,” said Thakur Raj Kumar Singh, a resident of BHEL and green activist.

 

Singh, who registered complaints with various departments, on May 23, in a reminder to his earlier complaint in the beginning of the year, emphasised that no construction could be carried out near water bodies, in their full tank level (FTL), surplus courses, inlet and outlet and buffer zone. “We were shocked to know that the corporation issued building permission for a huge apartment complex in a non-existent survey number. Presently, Dharani shows status for 54/1 as government land and 54/2/2 and 54/3 as nala land,” he pointed out.

 

Analysis of the data taken from various documents also negates the existence of the land under survey number in question. “Even HUDA-approved layout of the Matrusri Cooperative House Building Society Ltd at Miyapur also does not show any plot numbers related to Prem Sai Serene,” he pointed out.

Singh said no link documents were available with the registration department and no mutation documents were with the tahsildar of Serilingampally. “We shall be approaching the NGT, if the department fails to act,” he said.

When contacted, the GHMC’s chief city planner, Devender Reddy, failed to respond to calls and messages.

 

