ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi: Traffic to be affected in central Delhi, caution police

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrives to meet party workers at the AICC headquarters before leaving for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to appear in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

New Delhi: Vehicular traffic will be affected in parts of central Delhi as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day in a money laundering probe, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, it posted information about the routes to be avoided even as it mentioned that necessary arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav told PTI, "Arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic for public transport as well as people commuting to Delhi so that they are not affected. As yesterday, we ensured that traffic flow was smooth. We will ensure it will remain smooth today as well."

According to the traffic police, the special traffic arrangement will restrict the inward movement of buses in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.

"Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," the traffic police tweeted.

It also informed commuters via Twitter to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 7 am and 12 pm.

"Kindly avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon road between 10.45 hrs & 11.15 hrs due to special traffic arrangements," another tweet from the Delhi Traffic Police read.

Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over 10 hours on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.