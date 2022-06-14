Nation Current Affairs 14 Jun 2022 CPI(M) MP writes to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CPI(M) MP writes to DGCA alleging assault on Kerala CM inside flight

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 14, 2022, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2022, 12:39 pm IST
Two Youth Congress leaders on board a private airline raised slogans in connection with the gold smuggling case against Pinarayi Vijayan
Police personnel use water cannons to disperse Muslim Youth League (MYL) activists as they protest demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the allegations raised against him by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, in Kochi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI)
  Police personnel use water cannons to disperse Muslim Youth League (MYL) activists as they protest demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the allegations raised against him by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, in Kochi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI)

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, Dr V Sivadasan, wrote a letter to Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Arun Kumar alleging assault on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Sivadasan, in a letter dated June 13, said, "I would like to invite your attention to the heinous attempt to physically attack the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, posing a grave threat to his life and security in complete violation of Aircraft Security Rules and conventions, in the Indigo flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on June 13, 2022."

 

Upper House MP Sivadasan further said the highly condemnable incident should be promptly investigated and stringent action should be taken against the offenders who have tried to assault the Chief Minister.

Two Youth Congress leaders in black shirts on board a private airline raised slogans in connection with the gold smuggling case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who was also on the same flight on Monday.

A viral video shows a man pushing protesters on the flight to save Chief Minister Vijayan. Two Youth Congress leaders can be seen sitting in front of the steps of the plane where several passengers are seen coming out.

 

Youth Congress State vice-president and former MLA KS Sabarinathan also released a three-second video on social media in which the two workers of the organisation were seen raising slogans against the Chief Minister seeking his resignation and a man, who accompanied the Chief Minister, pushing them away.

The airport officials later detained the two youth leaders and handed them over to the airport police.

"Incident happened at around 5 pm when the two passengers raised anti-CM slogans while on board," an airport official told ANI.

 

The incident was later reported to the aviation regulatory body of the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for investigation.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

However, the prime accused, Swapna Suresh, alleged that in 2016, M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM, had asked her to send the baggage to Dubai which belonged to Vijayan. However, when the bag was brought to the consulate, it was found that it contained currencies and the entire gold smuggling business had begun from then.

 

Recently on Saturday, the state police had registered a case against her lawyer Krishna Raj under the section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) over a social media post against a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver who was allegedly in a Muslim religious dress.

...
Tags: kerala chief minister pinarayi vijayan, kerala gold smugging case
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Sharad Pawar (Photo:PTI)

Sharad Pawar not in Presidential race: NCP

Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Deepender Hooda and Gaurav Gogoi and Bhupesh Baghel sit on a 'dharna' during a protest outside the AICC headquarters ahead of Rahul Gandhi's second appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

Congress leaders detained as protests continue for second day

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrives to meet party workers at the AICC headquarters before leaving for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to appear in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for second day in National Herald money-laundering case

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Twitter)

Prophet remark row: Mangaluru police Commissioner holds talks with Muslim leaders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi: Traffic to be affected in central Delhi, caution police

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrives to meet party workers at the AICC headquarters before leaving for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to appear in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Rahul grilled by ED 9 hours, to appear again today; amid protests by Congress

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi outside AICC office, after the former was summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Nupur Sharma summoned by Kolkata cops to appear on June 20

suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma (ANI)

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind moves SC against UP's bulldozer policy

A file photo of the Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->