Nation, Current Affairs

Salons, tea shops, parks open in Chennai as lockdown eases in Tamil Nadu

ANI
Published Jun 14, 2021, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2021, 12:14 pm IST
Additional relaxations allowed in 27 districts, while 11 other districts with high infection rate will only have limited relaxations
Traffic jam at GST road after partial relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in Chennai. (Photo: PTI File)
Chennai: Salons, beauty parlours, tea shops and government parks opened in Chennai on Monday as the relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government during the extended COVID-induced lockdown came into force.

Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the COVID-induced lockdown by another week from June 14 till June 21 with more relaxation.

 

"Due to the lockdown we were unable to come, But thanks to the government that they have provided certain relaxations from today and have opened parks for us. We are happy to see that the park has been renovated. It feels really good to see these beautiful changes here in the park area. I would like to thank the Municipal corppration and local workers. It feels good to come here for a walk early in the morning after such a long time," said Prabhu, a local who came for a morning walk at Anna Nagar Tower park.

Another local who had come for a haircut at a Barber's shop in Naduvankarai area, told reporters, "For the past one and half month barber shops were closed so we couldn't shave or have a haircut. Today barber shops were open as per government decision of relaxation so before going to office I came here for hairdressing."

 

The government has provided additional relaxations in 27 districts, while the 11 districts with a high infection rate will only have limited relaxations.

In these 27 districts, including Chennai, saloons, beauty parlours, and spa can function from 6 am to 5 pm without air conditioners and only 50 per cent of customers will be allowed at a time from June 14.
Government parks will be kept open from morning 6 am to 9 pm.

Government-run TASMAC wine shops will be allowed to open in these 27 districts from 10 am to 5 pm.

While the shops which repair agricultural equipment, pump sets and related equipment can function between 9 am and 5 pm, the shops which repair mixie, grinder, television sets, and other household utensils, can function between 9 am and 2 pm.

 

Under the new set of guidelines, schools and colleges have been allowed to function only for the admission process.

Industries will be allowed to function with 33 per cent staff strength.
Shops, which sell home appliances, have also been allowed to function from morning 9 am to 5 pm.

The state is under lockdown since May 10. The lockdown was earlier extended till 6 am on June 14.

...
Tags: covid-19 lockdown, tamil nadu lockdown
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


