Petrol Rs 100+ in 24 districts of Telangana, Rs 99.90 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The price of petrol has breached the Rs 100 per litre mark in as many as 24 of the 33 districts in Telangana state. In Hyderabad, petrol was being sold for Rs 99.90 per litre on Sunday.

Since June 1, the price of petrol was hiked by Rs 1.70 in six instalments while there was a single reduction – on June 8 – by 6 paise per litre. While the lowest single-day hike was 25 paise per litre on June 9, the highest increase of 64 paise per litre was on June 7.

However, the price of petrol remained below the three-digit mark in Hyderabad, Jangaon, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Suryapet, and Warangal Rural.

The lowest price per litre was reported from Suryapet district at Rs 99.42 per litre, while the highest was in Jogulamba-Gadwal district at Rs 101.95 per litre on Sunday.

Typically, there may be local variations in the price of petrol or diesel per litre between districts and this, according to some petroleum dealers, is on account of transportation costs of fuel in tankers, which works out to around 26 paise per litre, and the distance from supply depots to the bunks where it is ultimately dispensed to customers.