Nation Current Affairs 14 Jun 2021 Petrol Rs 100+ in 24 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Petrol Rs 100+ in 24 districts of Telangana, Rs 99.90 in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 14, 2021, 8:32 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2021, 8:32 am IST
In Hyderabad, petrol was being sold for Rs 99.90 per litre on Sunday
The lowest price per litre was reported from Suryapet district at Rs 99.42 per litre, while the highest was in Jogulamba-Gadwal district at Rs 101.95 per litre on Sunday. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 The lowest price per litre was reported from Suryapet district at Rs 99.42 per litre, while the highest was in Jogulamba-Gadwal district at Rs 101.95 per litre on Sunday. (Representational Photo:PTI)

HYDERABAD: The price of petrol has breached the Rs 100 per litre mark in as many as 24 of the 33 districts in Telangana state. In Hyderabad, petrol was being sold for Rs 99.90 per litre on Sunday.

Since June 1, the price of petrol was hiked by Rs 1.70 in six instalments while there was a single reduction – on June 8 – by 6 paise per litre. While the lowest single-day hike was 25 paise per litre on June 9, the highest increase of 64 paise per litre was on June 7.

 

However, the price of petrol remained below the three-digit mark in Hyderabad, Jangaon, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Suryapet, and Warangal Rural.

The lowest price per litre was reported from Suryapet district at Rs 99.42 per litre, while the highest was in Jogulamba-Gadwal district at Rs 101.95 per litre on Sunday.

Typically, there may be local variations in the price of petrol or diesel per litre between districts and this, according to some petroleum dealers, is on account of transportation costs of fuel in tankers, which works out to around 26 paise per litre, and the distance from supply depots to the bunks where it is ultimately dispensed to customers.

 

...
Tags: petrol prices, telangana, hyderabad, bjp, diesel prices, jogulamba-gadwal, suryapet, petrol, modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 14 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

After the local rescue operation not being able to make any headway, the Meghalaya government has sought help from the Indian Navy. (India Today)

Miners trapped for 12 days in Meghalaya, state government calls Navy for help

A file picture of the farmers protest in Singhu Border (Image Source: Prakash Singh/AFP)

Amit Shah to focus on talks with farmer unions

The US embassy has decided to start an intensive two months of interviews starting July 1. (DC file photo)

US resumes visas for students

Chief Minister on Sunday held a seven-hour meeting with additional collectors of all 33 districts at Pragathi Bhavan to review the progress of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

KCR puts errant officials on notice



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh to hire 2000 teachers selected by DSC in 2008

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh revealed this while stressing that this is a daring decision of the CM while also lauding Jagan for introducing English Medium and giving a facelift to all schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. (Photo: PTI/File)

Covid vax: Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials in US to seek full approval

Three preclinical studies on Covaxin in laboratory animals were published in Cellpress. — Representational image/AP

Tamil Nadu CM to meet PM Modi this week, request for more COVID vaccines

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workers push a cart loaded with concrete posts during COVID-induced lockdown in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

US resumes visas for students

The US embassy has decided to start an intensive two months of interviews starting July 1. (DC file photo)

Kodakara heist case: Kerala CM says details of probe handed over to ED

The chief Minister said that the SIT is conducting a comprehensive probe into this matter of black money. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham