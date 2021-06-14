Karnataka: Total lockdown in 17 panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district

Only those in the medical sector, milk supply, petrol bunks and other emergency services will be allowed to move in the villages and outside. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada administration has announced a total lockdown in 17 gram panchayats in the district where more than 50 Covid-19 cases are reported.

District deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said the complete lockdown will be in force in Neermarga and Konaje in Mangaluru taluk, eight villages in Belthangady, five villages in Sullia and two in Kadaba from 9 AM on Monday to 9 AM on June 21.

Only those in the medical sector, milk supply, petrol bunks and other emergency services will be allowed to move in the villages and outside.

Task forces are deployed in the sealed villages who will provide essential items to the residents on payment basis, he said.

Meanwhile, in Udupi, lockdown norms have been eased from Monday in the wake of improved Covid-19 situation.

Shops selling essential items have been allowed time till 2 PM.

Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha has issued instructions to officials to ensure that shops transacting business are strictly abiding by the Covid-19 restrictions.

All the previous lockdown guidelines will continue to be followed till June 21.

People can now travel by autorickshaws and taxis subject to a maximum of two passengers at a time, he said.