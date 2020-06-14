81st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

310,760

1,165

Recovered

155,352

1,117

Deaths

8,895

5

Maharashtra101141477963717 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi36824133981214 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 14 Jun 2020 Record jump in COVID ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Record jump in COVID-19 cases across India, toll crosses 9K

PTI
Published Jun 14, 2020, 11:18 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2020, 11:18 am IST
The total confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 3,20,922, including 9,195 deaths
Cyclists near India Gate on a pleasant evening, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 Cyclists near India Gate on a pleasant evening, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: India saw the highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to over 3.20 lakh on Sunday, while the toll crossed the 9,000 mark with 311 more deaths, the Health Ministry said.

This is the third day in a row there were more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, which is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic.

 

There are 1,49,348 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,62,378 people have recovered and a patient has migrated. The total confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 3,20,922, including 9,195 deaths, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.

The number of recoveries are more than the active cases as 50.60 per cent of the patients have recovered so far, an official said.

As many as 113 out of the 311 more deaths were from Maharashtra, followed by 57 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat and 30 in Tamil Nadu.

There were 20 more fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Rajasthan. Haryana and Telangana registered eight more coronavirus deaths each, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar.

Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand reported two deaths each.

Of the total 9,195 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,830 fatalities, followed 1,448 by Gujarat and 1,271 in Delhi.

The toll from the pandemic rose to 463 in West Bengal, 447 in Madhya Pradesh, 397 in Tamil Nadu and 385 in Uttar Pradesh. There have been 282 COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan and 182 in Telangana.

The number of fatalities reached 82 in Andhra Pradesh, 81 in Karnataka, 78 in Haryana and 65 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 55 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 39 in Bihar, 23 in Uttarakhand and 19 in Kerala.

Odisha registered 10 deaths so far, followed by eight each in Jharkhand and Assam, and six each in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.

Five people have succumbed to the contagion in Chandigarh, followed by two in Puducherry, and one each in Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh, the ministry said.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths have happened due to comorbidities, it added.

The maximum number of cases are from Maharashtra with 1,04,568 infections, followed by 42,687 Tamil Nadu, 38,958 in Delhi and 23,038 in Gujarat.

The tally rose to 13,118 in Uttar Pradesh, 12,401 in Rajasthan and 10,698 in West Bengal.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 10,641 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,824 in Karnataka, 6,749 in Haryana and 6,290 in Bihar.

As many as 5,965 people have contracted the deadly disease in Andhra Pradesh, followed by 4,878 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,737 in Telangana, 3,723 in Odisha and 3,718 in Assam.

There are 3,063 cases in Punjab and 2,407 in Kerala, while 1,785 people have been infected in Uttarakhand and 1,711 in Jharkhand.

A total of 1,512 people are afflicted with the disease in Chhattisgarh, followed by 1,046 in Tripura, 523 in Goa and 502 in Himachal Pradesh.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 449 in Manipur, 437 in Ladakh and 345 in Chandigarh.

Puducherry has registered 176 COVID-19 cases so far, followed by 163 in Nagaland, 107 in Mizoram and 87 in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sikkim has 63 COVID-19 cases, while there are 44 infections in Meghalaya and 38 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have registered 35 COVID-19 cases so far.

The figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research, the ministry said, adding that 7,436 cases were being reassigned to states.

Statewise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


