Nation Current Affairs 14 Jun 2020 Indian soldier kille ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian soldier killed, two injured in Pakistani firing in J&K's Poonch

PTI
Published Jun 14, 2020, 11:37 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2020, 11:37 am IST
This is the third fatality in Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri this month
Army personnel was killed, two others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire along the Line of Control in Poonch district. (PTI Photo)
 Army personnel was killed, two others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire along the Line of Control in Poonch district. (PTI Photo)

Jammu: An Army personnel was killed and two others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

This is the third fatality in the Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri this month.

 

The officials said the latest firing and shelling from across the border took place in Shahpur-Kerni sector on Saturday night, drawing strong retaliation by the Indian Army.

Three Indian Army personnel were injured in the Pakistani firing and were immediately evacuated to hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

They said the casualties suffered by the Pakistani Army in the retaliatory action were not known immediately.

On June 4, havaldar P Mathiazhagan fell to Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while on June 10, Naik Gurcharan Singh lost his life in a similar incident in Rajouri sector.


Tags: army personnel, pakistani troops, line of control, loc, poonch district, jammu and kashmir, jk encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


