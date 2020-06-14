81st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

310,760

1,165

Recovered

155,352

1,117

Deaths

8,895

5

Maharashtra101141477963717 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi36824133981214 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 14 Jun 2020 India will never com ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India will never compromise on its national pride: Rajnath on Ladakh border row

PTI
Published Jun 14, 2020, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2020, 1:21 pm IST
Singh also assured the opposition that government will not keep Parliament or anyone in dark about developments on the border
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India will never compromise on its national pride. (PTI Photo)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India will never compromise on its national pride. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Amid a standoff with China on the Ladakh border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India will never compromise on its "national pride", asserting that it is no longer a "weak" country and that its security capability has increased.

Speaking at a virtual rally for Jammu and Kashmir, Singh also assured the opposition that the central government will not keep Parliament or anyone in the dark about developments on the border and will share details at an appropriate time.

 

"I want to assure that we will not compromise with national pride under any circumstance. India is no longer a weak India. Our strength in national security has risen. But this strength is not meant to frighten anyone but to secure our country," Singh said.

The senior BJP leader said China has expressed its wish to resolve the dispute with India through talks, and the Indian government also has a similar view.

"This is also our effort to defuse the tussle between India and China through military and diplomatic level talks," he said, noting that the two countries are engaged in military level dialogue.

In his speech, he also stated that the annulment of Article 370, which had given the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir a special status, has led to all round development in the union territory.

The government will carry out so much development in the region in the coming years that people of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will demand to be part of India. This will lead to the fulfilment of our Parliament's resolution that PoK is an integral part of India, Singh said.

...
Tags: india china, ladakh border, defence minister, rajnath singh, india, border issuess, ladakh bordor row
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


