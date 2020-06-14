Covid number swells in Mysuru after spurt in imported cases

Mysuru: Mysuru district which had almost come close to turning a corona-free district in Karnataka was in for a shock after new cases emerged. Denizens had celebrated after all 90 cases got cured and discharged.

The govt had removed 43 containment zones in the city hardly a month ago and now out of the blue, Musuru is witnessing a sudden spurt in virus cases. Covid 19 cases are swelling yet again in Mysuru with 15 cases reported in three days and hotel Cafe Mysuru at Indiranagar (Ittigegoodu) here was sealed off after a couple who came from Tamil Nadu who had dinner from there tested positive for Covid 19.

And as of now there are 20 active cases in Mysuru and five new containment zones including three in Mysuru rural.

The couple who returned from Tamil Nadu had picked up their dinner from Cafe Mysuru between 7pm and 10pm on June 6. Besides sanitising the hotel, testing and quarantining few hotel staff, Mysuru district administration has asked people who had visited the hotel on 6 June evening to go into self-quarantine for 14 days and to report to the district surveillance unit. Also after the couple tested positive for Covid 19, a portion of Ittigegoodu has been declared as containment zone and sealed.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Mysuru hotel owners association head Mr C Narayangowda said that while 70 percent of the hotels including his own Vishnubhavan hotel were not opened on 8 of this month, now 10 percent of them have been closed with no proper response as they are finding it difficult to meet even maintenance expenses. Seal down of Cafe Mysuru hotel for three days for sanitisation has further scared the hoteliers and people coming to hotels, he said.

Also Nanjangud which was worst hit due to Jubilant pharma cluster (with 59 cases and 28 containment zones) and was resuming to normalcy, has yet another containment zone at Neelankantanagar there after a 22 year old student who had come from Delhi tested positive for Covid 19. The student is said to have travelled after the institutional quarantine.

Also, after a pregnant woman from KR Nagar of Mysuru district who had visited KR Pet in Mandya district (where 254 cases are reported) tested positive for Covid 19, ward number 19 in KR Nagar has been declared as containment zone and sealed off.

Pregnant women returning from Mumbai have become cause of concern as they are not quarantined in institutions but sent sent into home quarantine. After a 8 months pregnant woman who had returned from Mumbai tested positive for covid 19, Hosapenjalli village in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district, 12 km away from Nagarahole forest has been sealed off. Also, after 50 year old mother and her 27 year old six months pregnant daughter who had come from Mumbai tested positive for Covid 19, portion of Ramakrishna nagar G block in Mysuru has been declared a containment zone.

In Mysuru so far 120 Covid19 positive have been reported including two from Tamil Nadu, one from Delhi, one from Ireland, 22 from Mumbai, 74 related to cluster case of Jubilant generics pharma company, 10 religious gurus from Tablighi Jamaat who had come from Delhi in January end, one person who returned from Dubai, one Keralite who returned from Dubai, one primary contact of a Keralite, two cases of Severe acute respiratory infection who were tested positive for Covid 19, one primary contact of SARI case.