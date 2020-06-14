Corona express picks up speed in Karnataka as covid cases near 7K mark

Karnataka's Corona express has slowly picked speed and is expected to breach the 7,000 mark by Sunday. The state recorded 308 fresh cases taking the total tally to 6,824. Udupi crossed 1,000 mark and other 2 districts are close by.

Udupi with 14 fresh cases has 1,005 positive cases. Kalburgi which recorded 67 fresh cases has 883 cases and Yadagiri which recorded 52 fresh cases has 787 cases.

Of the total 308 cases, 25 are international travellers and 208 cases are interstate returnees, a major of them are again from Maharashtra.

Bengaluru continues to add more deaths in the state. On Saturday it recorded 2 deaths, taking the total deaths from the city to 29. What is shocking to the health department is the death of a 23 year old male patient as all these days the deaths there were no deaths reported in the 20-30 year age group.

Also sources from the BBMP maintained that the city has witnessed few more deaths on Saturday which include a couple from BTM Layout but has not been added to the BBMP Covid 19 war room bulletin. It is expected to be added to the list by Sunday.

City witnessed 2 deaths on June 11 which got doubled on June 12 and stood at 4. On June 13, officially the list mentioned 2 deaths, but sources claim the total deaths on Saturday were 7.

Dharwad too recorded a death and the total death tally in the state now stands at 81.

The number of containment zones in the city stood at 116. Over all Karnataka has 2,995 active cases.