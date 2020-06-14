81st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

310,760

1,165

Recovered

155,352

1,117

Deaths

8,895

5

Maharashtra101141477963717 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi36824133981214 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Corona express picks up speed in Karnataka as covid cases near 7K mark
Nation, Current Affairs

Corona express picks up speed in Karnataka as covid cases near 7K mark

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published Jun 14, 2020, 10:27 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2020, 10:27 am IST
Of the total 308 cases, 25 are international travellers and 208 cases are interstate returnees, a major of them are again from Maharashtra
Migrants stand in a queue to board a bus at palace grounds in Bengaluru. PTI photo
  Migrants stand in a queue to board a bus at palace grounds in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Karnataka's Corona express has slowly picked speed and is expected to breach the 7,000 mark by Sunday. The state recorded 308 fresh cases taking the total tally to 6,824. Udupi crossed 1,000 mark and other 2 districts are close by.

Udupi with 14 fresh cases has 1,005 positive cases. Kalburgi which recorded 67 fresh cases has 883 cases and Yadagiri which recorded 52 fresh cases has 787 cases.

 

Of the total 308 cases, 25 are international travellers and 208 cases are interstate returnees, a major of them are again from Maharashtra.

Bengaluru continues to add more deaths in the state. On Saturday it recorded 2 deaths, taking the total deaths from the city to 29. What is shocking to the health department is the death of a 23 year old male patient as all these days the deaths there were no deaths reported in the 20-30 year age group.

Also sources from the BBMP maintained that the city has witnessed few more deaths on Saturday which include a couple from BTM Layout but has not been added to the BBMP Covid 19 war room bulletin. It is expected to be added to the list by Sunday.

City witnessed 2 deaths on June 11 which got doubled on June 12 and stood at 4. On June 13, officially the list mentioned 2 deaths, but sources claim the total deaths on Saturday were 7.

Dharwad too recorded a death and the total death tally in the state now stands at 81.

The number of containment zones in the city stood at 116. Over all Karnataka has 2,995 active cases.


Tags: corona express, coronavirus in karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


