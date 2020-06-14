Delhi COVID-19 tests to be tripled in 6 days: Amit Shah after meeting CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: In order to combat the menace of coronavirus in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that COVID-19 testing would soon be increased by three times in next six days.

"To prevent coronavirus infection in Delhi, the testing of COVID-19 will be doubled in the next two days and after six days testing would be increased by three times," the Home Minister tweeted.

"Also after few days, the testing facility will be started at every polling station of the containment zone," he added.

In the view of the shortage of beds in the national capital for COVID-19 patients, the Home Minister also announced that the Centre has decided to provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi.

"These railway coaches will add 8,000 beds in Delhi for COVID-19 patients and will be equipped with all the facilities to fight the infection," the Union Minister added.

Centre assured Delhi govt of providing all necessary resources like oxygen cylinders, ventilators to fight COVID-19, said Home Minister Amit Shah. Centre also decided to constitute AIIMS committee for telephonic guidance on correct info, COVID-19 guidelines to small hospitals in Delhi

The decisions were taken at a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, which was also attended by Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Notably, Delhi has recorded a total of 38,958 coronavirus cases, out of which 22,742 are active in the city. So far, 14,945 have been cured/migrated in the capital and 1,271 have died due to the lethal infection.

India saw the highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to over 3.20 lakh on Sunday, while the toll crossed the 9,000 mark with 311 more deaths, the Health Ministry said.