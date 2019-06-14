Yogi Adityanath to up security in courts

Etah/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh bar council president Darvesh Singh Yadav, who was shot dead by a lawyer on the Agra court premises, was cremated at her native village of Chaandpur in Etah district on Thursday, even as her killing acquired a political hue with opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) raising the issue of “poor” law and order and “jungle raj” in the state.

Uttar Pradesh law minister Brijesh Pathak attended the funeral, besides a large number of lawyers and members of the public. Following Yadav’s killing inside the Agra court complex, the state government said it was committed to providing adequate security on the High Court and district court premises.

In a statement issued in Lucknow late Wednesday night, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Along with the bar council, the Bar Association and the judiciary, the state government is committed to providing adequate security on the premises of the High Court and the district court.”