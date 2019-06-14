Cricket World Cup 2019

Technology Other News 14 Jun 2019 The Matrix, unplugge ...
Technology, In Other News

The Matrix, unplugged! Bengaluru boy designs game to help overcome gadget addiction

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NISCHITH N
Published Jun 14, 2019, 2:21 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 3:07 am IST
There is one other addiction, though, far more insidious and just as deadly and it will surprise many. Smartphones.
While JOMO Home can be played with up to 10 people, with a pack of cards that talk about things like personal traits, routines or social participation levels.
 While JOMO Home can be played with up to 10 people, with a pack of cards that talk about things like personal traits, routines or social participation levels.

BENGALURU: Addiction is a common word in our society - nearly all of us have been around smokers, or encountered alcoholics or gamblers. There is one other addiction, though, far more insidious and just as deadly and it will surprise many. Smartphones.

Curb the outrage, though and consider: How long can we stay without looking at our phones? How long are we willing to go without them? Anxiety is one driver and the other is the Fear of Missing Out - studies on this phenomenon abound. Now, a student in  Bengaluru has tried to address FOMO, with a game that helps people keep their phones of bay and to get a better understanding of the nature of technology. The fourth-year student from the International Twining Undergraduate Product Design program at NICC International College of Design, Bengaluru, has come up with JOMO (Joy of Missing), a game that furthers an understanding of the many adverse effects of technology and which keeps a check on the excessive use of smart phones.

 

While JOMO Home can be played with up to 10 people, with a pack of cards that talk about things like personal traits, routines or social participation levels. The players then write the name of the person who they feel best fits this feature. The person with the  majority of votes will have the advantage, moving up to the next level. The players are not allowed to check their phones in the middle of the game as it brings them two steps down.

Varun explains to DC that his inspiration began at home. "My own family and friend circles deny being addicted to their phones and are not ready to accept it when they are confronted. This made me understand the importance of self-realisation and acceptance." The game is designed to be a point of realisation (not solution) for those who are infested by Nomophobia and to create a social impact which helps reduce the pseudo dependency (scenario in which a person is conditioned to believe that he is dependent on something which is not the case) on technology. Devoid of social interaction, he finds himself helpless in society and looking into his phone alleviates this helplessness.

"I see at this game evolving into various forms of engagement with different objectives, it can be a tool used at schools or as a team-building activity at corporate offices. This is easily achievable as the game is already very adaptive to the crowd to which it caters," Varun added. An average urban Indian gets an average screen time of 8-10 hours a day. The duration of usage is comparatively very high when the person is alone in a public space.

"India is one country where 88% of the population own mobile and is the second largest Smartphone market in the world. Country has in fact witnessed a dramatic increase in share of mobile phone users who use Smartphone from 21% in 2016 to estimate 39% in 2019 so our focus in the academics has always been to address the pain points affecting mass population at large" says Aleksandra, Academic Director at NICC International College of Design.

During primary research among peers done at NICC International College of Design it was found that most users feel the compulsion to carry their phone wherever they move within their house, this includes carrying the phone into the bathroom as high as 85% of the users check their phones first thing in the morning and end up spending about 30 minutes on them before getting out of bed.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: smokers, smartphones
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Technology

Skybox 10 brings an intuitive, customizable user experience to simplify management of vulnerabilities, security policies, firewalls and changes from a central solution.

Skybox Security Introduces Suite 10

Bose Frames come in Matte Black and two universal styles, the larger (Alto) and smaller (Rondo).

These BOSE sunglasses are unlike anything you’ve seen or heard before

The TV is equipped with Cortex-A53 Quad Core (64 BIT) @ 1.5 GHz Mali- 450MP Panta Core 750 MHz and operates on Mali 450 Android version along with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM.

JVC announced 6 new Smart LED TVs with Intelligent UI under its INT series

The theme of the Samsung Galaxy S11 is undoubtedly its curves.

First look at absolutely mind-bending Samsung Galaxy S11



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kedar Jadhav pleads Nottingham rain to go to Maharashtra; see video

Both India and New Zealand, who are unbeaten in ICC World Cup 2019 will have to share points due to abandonment of the match. (Photo: File)
 

ICC CWC'19: Mahesh Babu's fanboy moment with this cricket legend is unmissable

Mahesh Babu with Andy Roberts. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Travel Alert: Taj Mahal finds new means to curb overtourism

If tourists stay for more than three hours, then they have to pay the price equivalent to the original cost of the ticket upon exiting. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

‘Since the time I was born I have not seen electricity in this village. Leaders come here at the time of elections. They are not willing to do anything for the development here,’ said a 70-year-old local. (Photo:ANI)
 

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature exciting new design

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a lot different than the current device as these leaked blueprint show.
 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals whom she is dating; pic inside

Ira Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India set to launch second lunar mission; land rover on the moon

The Indian mission would be the third attempted lunar landing this year after China’s successful Chang’e-4 lunar probe and Israeli spacecraft Beresheet. (Photo: ISRO)

Facebook CEO may have known of questionable privacy practices: WSJ

The emails have raised concerns within the company that they could be a public relations problem, at least, for Facebook.

Huawei fights to keep US funds flowing to its rural mobile customers

Huawei also said in the filing that it had sought to meet with FCC commissioners to discuss the rule-making but were rebuffed. (Photo: AP)

Netflix storms into E3 with Stranger Things game

A

Cheaper sensors could speed more self-driving cars to market by 2022

Manufacturers and suppliers are increasingly skeptical about the speed of adoption of fully automated self-driving systems, because of both their high cost and complexity. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham