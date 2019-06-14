Odisha universities to have commmon syllabus: Government

This apart, the minister also informed that the vice-chancellors have been asked to fill up all the vacant lecturer posts in their respective universities and colleges affiliated under them as soon as possible.

BHUBANESWAR: In a major development, universities in Odisha will have a common syllabus from the current academic session while the facility will be implemented for all the under graduates, informed state higher education minister Arun Sahoo following a meeting with the vice-chancellors of all the varsities on Thursday.

The meeting held by higher education department for interaction with the VCs of the state universities discussed many key aspects regarding development of varsities and students, academically. Soon after the discussion, Mr Sahoo stated that introduction of uniform syllabus for the students will help them in future while pursuing further higher studies.

This apart, the minister also informed that the vice-chancellors have been asked to fill up all the vacant lecturer posts in their respective universities and colleges affiliated under them as soon as possible. Mr Sahoo further stated that the state government had made provisions to facilitate around 100 aspirants from Odisha appearing for the Civil Services Exams.