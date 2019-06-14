Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 14 Jun 2019 No survivor in AN-32 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No survivor in AN-32 aircraft crash in Arunachal Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jun 14, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 1:02 am IST
The search efforts were hampered by bad weather.
The mountainous and forested Mechuka region, where the An-32 aircraft had crashed, is believed to be one of the world's most inhospitable for air travel. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The mountainous and forested Mechuka region, where the An-32 aircraft had crashed, is believed to be one of the world's most inhospitable for air travel. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Guwahati: The Indian Air Force on Thursday announced that there was no survivor in the June 3 crash of AN-32 aircraft in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The announcement of the IAF came soon after a 15-member search team of mountaineers reached the crash site at the height of 12,000 feet near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts in Arunachal Pradesh.

 

“IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of AN-32,” the air force said in a string of tweets to “pay tribute to the brave air-warriors who lost their life” in the crash.

The IAF also identified the air warriors who died in the crash: Wing Commander GM Charles, Squadron Leader H Vinod, Flight Lieutenants R Thapa, Ashish Tanwar, S Mohanty and Mohit K Garg, Warrant Officer KK Mishra, Sergeant Anoop Kumar, Corporal Sherin, Leading Air Craftsman SK Singh and Pankaj and two non combatant enrolled employees Putali and Rajesh Kumar.

The AN-32 was on its way to an advanced landing ground at Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district — about 15 km from the Line of Actual Control, the disputed border with China — when it lost contact with ground control in about 30 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam. The search efforts were hampered by bad weather.

...
Tags: indian air force, an-32 aircraft
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Mr Nizamuddin said the Moula Ali hillock was a religious place and the department of minorities welfare had banned certain activities including cinematography in 2016.

Plaint lodged for filming at Moula Ali hill

A.K. Saseendran

More time to install GPS on vehicles: Kerala Transport minister

According to RGI airport police, Vallepu Srinu, 42, a ragpicker is a homeless man living at Shamshabad and a native of Velijarla village in Ranga Reddy district.

Hyderabad: Man kills lover in a graveyard

E Sreedharan

E Sreedharan approval awaited for flyover



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kedar Jadhav pleads Nottingham rain to go to Maharashtra; see video

Both India and New Zealand, who are unbeaten in ICC World Cup 2019 will have to share points due to abandonment of the match. (Photo: File)
 

ICC CWC'19: Mahesh Babu's fanboy moment with this cricket legend is unmissable

Mahesh Babu with Andy Roberts. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Travel Alert: Taj Mahal finds new means to curb overtourism

If tourists stay for more than three hours, then they have to pay the price equivalent to the original cost of the ticket upon exiting. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

‘Since the time I was born I have not seen electricity in this village. Leaders come here at the time of elections. They are not willing to do anything for the development here,’ said a 70-year-old local. (Photo:ANI)
 

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature exciting new design

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a lot different than the current device as these leaked blueprint show.
 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals whom she is dating; pic inside

Ira Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijayawada: Furore in Assembly on Day-II

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greets Speaker Tammineni Sitharam at the Assembly hall on Thursday.

Won’t take TD defectors, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Xi Jinping to visit India; Vladimir Putin invites PM to business meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organi-sation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Thursday. Mr Modi warmly embraced Mr Putin. (PTI)

K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Mumbai to invite Devendra Fadnavis to Kaleshwaram

Devendra Fadnavis

Political parties provoking docs’ strike: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee talks to patients outside SSKM Hospital as junior doctors protest in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo: ASIAN AGE)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham